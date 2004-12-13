Science Policy Advice System in Crisis

Kelly The infrastructure for providing timely and accurate science and technology advice to Congress and the President is in a state of "crisis," concludes a report from the Federation of American Scientists (FAS). The poor process that exists for conveying scientific advice has led to many costly mistakes, such as the decision to allow the use of methyl tert-butyl ether in gasoline, the report says. The report, "Flying Blind," outlines several practical steps that could improve the scientific advice provided to the government. These include establishing a substantial technology assessment group, budgeted at more than $20 million, within the Government Accountability Office (formerly the General Accounting Office); giving the President's science adviser authority similar to that of the national security adviser; giving the National Science & Technology Council authority like that of the National Security Council; and providing the White House Office of Science & Technology Policy with a permanent staff and resources adequate to conduct timely analyses. "We're proposing commonsense solutions that sensible people from both parties can agree would be a step toward good government," says FAS President Henry C. Kelly, the report's lead author. More information on the report can be found on the Web at http://www.fas.org/main/content.jsp?formAction=297&contentId=346.