Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Treating TB Faster

Diarylquinoline is first selective TB agent in 40 years to reach clinical trials

by Stu Borman
December 13, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

RESISTANT
[+]Enlarge
Credit: GLOBAL ALLIANCE FOR TB DRUG DEVELOPMENT
RESISTANT Surgeon, researcher, and multidrug-resistant TB patient discuss her case.
Credit: GLOBAL ALLIANCE FOR TB DRUG DEVELOPMENT
RESISTANT Surgeon, researcher, and multidrug-resistant TB patient discuss her case.

ANTIBIOTICS

A new tuberculosis drug with a novel mechanism of action may significantly shorten TB treatment regimens when used in combination with existing drugs.

TB is an often-fatal chronic bacterial infection that attacks the lungs and other organs. One-third of the world's population currently has latent or active TB, and the disease killed about 2 million people in 2002.

Treatment currently involves administering a cocktail of drugs for six to nine months. But compliance is poor, particularly in developing countries. Stopping treatment too soon can make patients relapse and cause the TB bacillus, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, to become drug-resistant.

Faster TB treatments are thus urgently needed, but no new antibiotic selective for TB and other mycobacteria has reached clinical trials in the past 40 years. Now, the first such agent, the diarylquinoline R207910, has been identified by Koen Andries of Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical R&D, Beerse, Belgium, and coworkers [Science, published online Dec. 9, http://dx.doi.org/10.1126/science.1106753].

They discovered the drug by screening compound libraries for antibiotic activity. R207910 was found to kill TB and other mycobacteria, including drug-resistant strains. It acts by inhibiting ATP synthase, a mechanism of action never before described for any antibiotic, Andries says.

When administered with other drugs to tubercular mice, R207910 shortened treatment times by about half, and it was well tolerated in Phase I studies in healthy human volunteers. The agent will be developed by Tibotec, in Mechelen, Belgium.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

GSK reports positive antibiotic trial results
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The FDA approves new antifungal oteseconazole
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Novel antifungal wins FDA approval

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE