Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

ACS, Aiche Group Travels to Cuba

by LINDA RABER
December 20, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

EXCHANGE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY CARMEN GAUTHIER
Scientists and educators at the conference in Havana, Cuba, in October. Back row, from left: Eschegoyen, Carmen Gauthier, Lea Blau, Jimmy Reeves, Maria Oliver-Hoyo, and Casey. Front row, from left: Frank Torre, Hessy Taft, Lerman, Eliel, and Ram Lamba
Credit: PHOTO BY CARMEN GAUTHIER
Scientists and educators at the conference in Havana, Cuba, in October. Back row, from left: Eschegoyen, Carmen Gauthier, Lea Blau, Jimmy Reeves, Maria Oliver-Hoyo, and Casey. Front row, from left: Frank Torre, Hessy Taft, Lerman, Eliel, and Ram Lamba

ACS President Charles P. Casey and American Institute of Chemical Engineers President William D. Byers were among a group of 13 scientists and educators from the U.S. attending the 5th International Congress of Chemistry & Chemical Engineering, which was held in Havana, Cuba, in late October. The group joined more than 1,000 participants from 16 countries.

Some scientists from the U.S. have been able to travel to many major conferences in Cuba over the past several years--with varying degrees of difficulty in getting visas. "Perhaps the most significant aspect of the trip was that we succeeded in obtaining a license from the Treasury Department to go to Cuba, while many other professionals were stopped from going at almost the last minute," says Zafra M. Lerman, professor of science and public policy and head of the Institute for Science Education & Science Communication at Columbia College, in Chicago.

In addition to Casey, who discussed "Challenges for Chemists," two other U.S. delegates presented master lectures at the conference: Ernest L. Eliel, professor emeritus of chemistry at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, who presented the "History of Stereochemistry: 1950&#150;2004," and Luis Echegoyen, professor and chair of chemistry at Clemson University, who presented "Nanocarbon Structures: From Fullerenes to Nanocarbon Anions."

Lerman chaired a session titled "Teaching & History of Chemistry," in which she presented a paper, "Use of Multimedia and Animation To Visualize Abstract Chemical Concepts." At the end of her talk, she was honored with a plaque naming her an honorary member of the Cuban Chemical Society. In his remarks, Cuban Chemical Society President A. J. Núñez Sellés cited Lerman's continuing support of and interest in Cuba and the Cuban Chemical Society as well as her international efforts to support scientific freedom and human rights.

At ceremonies held while the conference was taking place, the University of Havana bestowed an honorary doctorate on Eliel in recognition of his extensive contributions to science and the promotion of scientific freedom and human rights throughout the world. In his remarks, Eliel showed photographs of the mentors and colleagues who profoundly affected his scientific career. Later, he reminisced about his years at the University of Havana, where he received his undergraduate degree.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
History of Chemistry Award goes to David Lewis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Strengthens Ties With Cuban Chemists
Cuba Offered RefugeFrom Nazi Europe

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE