Consultants Ready for 10th Anniversary

The Chemical Consultants Network (CCN) will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its first meeting on Jan. 12, 2005. CCN was established in December 1994 as a nonprofit organization and has held monthly meetings since February 1995. The network is administrated by a steering committee of elected officers, a committee chairman, and two members at large.
CCN has organized a computerized database and telephone consultant referral service on its website, http://www.chemconsultants.org. The primary purpose of the website is to serve as a self-service consultants' resource for potential clients. Other information useful to the group's members, such as meeting notices and links to other relevant Web resources, is also included.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter