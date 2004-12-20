Government & Policy Roundup

Retiring Rep. W. J. (Billy) Tauzin (R-La.), 61, has been selected as the new president and CEO of the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America. Tauzin, who did not run for reelection, succeeds Alan F. Holmer as head of the drug industry group.
Endocrine disrupter research grants of $2.25 million were announced by EPA on Dec. 14. Those awards, for work on the effects of low levels of cadmium and other chemicals that disrupt thyroid function, went to Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.; the University of Georgia, Athens; and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.
NSF released a report detailing the trends in doctoral awards by science and engineering field and recipient characteristics, awarding institution, and recipients' postgraduate plans. The complete report, "Science and Engineering Doctorate Awards: 2003," can be viewed at http://www.nsf.gov/sbe/srs/nsf05300/start.htm.
