Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Newscripts

A Fishy Tale, More Lab Stories from the Good Old Days

by Stephen K. Ritter
December 20, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

A Fishy Tale

[+]Enlarge
Credit: MONTEREY BAY AQUARIUM/GAMMA
Credit: MONTEREY BAY AQUARIUM/GAMMA

The popularity of taking shark cartilage extract to prevent or treat cancer is a triumph of marketing and pseudoscience over reason, with a tragic fallout for both sharks and humans. That's the conclusion made by biologist Gary K. Ostrander of Johns Hopkins University in a press release about a paper he coauthored in the Dec. 1 issue of Cancer Research [64, 8485 (2004)].

"People read on the Internet or hear on television that taking crude shark cartilage extract can cure them of cancer, and they believe it without demanding to see the science behind the claims," Ostrander opines. The consequences have been a decline in shark populations and cancer patients veering away from proven treatments, he says.

Ostrander attributes the folk remedy to a myth started by I. William Lane in his 1992 book titled "Sharks Don't Get Cancer." But the truth is sharks do get cancer, as Ostrander and his colleagues have pointed out for several years and set out to prove once and for all in their paper. Lane acknowledges in the book that sharks do get cancer, albeit at low rates, and he has admitted that the title was a marketing ploy for his shark extract supplement called BeneFin.

The press release brought to mind the early work of Massachusetts Institute of Technology chemical engineer Robert S. Langer, of controlled drug release and tissue engineering fame, who, as a postdoc in M. Judah Folkman's lab at Harvard Medical School in 1974, was given a task of extracting a potential anticancer drug from cartilage. Folkman's lab had found that proteins from rabbit cartilage worked as an antiangiogenesis agent--that is, the extract prevented growth of new blood vessels around tumors and choked them off.

Langer needed large quantities of cartilage extract for further study, so he began using cow shoulders from local slaughterhouses. But he still couldn't get enough cartilage, so he started using sharks as well. Suffice it to say that Langer and Folkman finally got enough purified cartilage extract to report the first angiogensis inhibitor in a Science paper in 1976. It turns out that the Langer-Folkman paper inspired the entrepreneurial Lane, a biochemist and one-time vice president at W.R. Grace, to start peddling crude shark extract as a cancer-fighting supplement.

Purified compounds from cartilage are being studied for their anticancer activity, Ostrander says, but crude shark extract taken by mouth has been shown in clinical studies to have no discernible anticancer benefits. The details of Langer's cow and shark expeditions are outlined in the book "Dr. Folkman's War: Angiogenesis and the Struggle to Defeat Cancer," by Robert Cooke.

More lab stories from the good old days

Recent discussions here about the liberal handling of mercury in the lab and classroom inspired Frank R. Stermitz of Fort Collins, Colo., to share some remembrances of working conditions years ago. "In the 1940s, I had a summer job at the state highway department testing lab where we studied tar binders for use in highway surfacing," Stermitz notes. "Graduated cylinders filled with mercury were used by a coworker to measure the volume and density of compacted pellets, and excess mercury overflowed from the cylinders onto the floor around his bench." Stermitz says his job was to clean tarry flasks, which was most easily done by soaking them in a vat of warm benzene on the open lab bench.

During a different summer, Stermitz worked at a "bag house" at a lead smelter, where he handled bags that collected cadmium dust as a by-product of lead ore processing. He also shoveled out powder at the bottom of a Cottrell precipitator, where arsenic was a prominent component.

Stermitz apparently turned out okay, as he became a chemistry professor at Colorado State University. One of his accomplishments was codiscovery of 5´-methoxyhydnocarpin, a natural product isolated from the leaves of barberry plants. Coupled with antibiotics, the compound inactivates strains of Staphylococcus aureus that are largely responsible for staph infections contracted in hospitals.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
What is oleandrin, the compound touted as a possible COVID-19 treatment?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
COVID-19 claims the life of beloved chemistry professor
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fungal compound has the power to deskunk

This week's column was written by Steve Ritter . Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE