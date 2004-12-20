Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Reichmanis Speaks on Innovation

by HANK WHALEN
December 20, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Reichmanis
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PETER CUTTS PHOTO
Credit: PETER CUTTS PHOTO

On Oct. 27, Elsa Reichmanis, ACS immediate past-president, made a presentation to the Houston Technology Community on the chemistry innovation process.

She was hosted at a luncheon by Doug Selman, vice president of R&D for Exxon-Mobil Chemical Co. The audience consisted of ExxonMobil's technology managers and similar managers from other companies in the Houston area.

When inviting attendees to this luncheon, Selman emphasized that this meeting was a unique opportunity for technology leaders in the Houston area to meet and discuss the subject of innovation and at the same time learn about ACS efforts in communicating with its industrial members and the companies for which they work.

Reichmanis' talk examined the process leading to chemistry-related innovations for advanced electronics and photonics technologies. She explored in detail the design and development process for 193-nm lithographic materials to present a view of the necessary timescale for a research concept to be developed into a manufacturable product. For comparison, she presented similar timelines for two additional advanced technologies: electronic paper and optical switching.

At the conclusion of her talk, Reichmanis reviewed the services and activities ACS provides and placed special emphasis on Chemical Abstracts Service and the Legislative Action Network (LAN), by which support letters to elected officials are automatically sent when bills of interest to the chemical industry are up for vote. Brochures explaining how to join LAN were left with each attendee. She also encouraged the audience to submit candidates for ACS awards, saying that "there is no better morale booster than recognition by one's peers."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Fellows Program open for nominations
Call for nominations for the Kavli Foundation Emerging Leader in Chemistry Award
Call for nominations for the National Chemical Technician Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE