Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Single N2 Bonding Orbital Imaged

Femtosecond laser pulses are key to providing tomographic orbital image

by Mitch Jacoby
December 20, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

IN ORBIT
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF DAVID VILLENEUVE
A new technique provides 3-D snapshots of molecular orbitals (HOMO of N2 shown here) with femtosecond resolution.
Credit: COURTESY OF DAVID VILLENEUVE
A new technique provides 3-D snapshots of molecular orbitals (HOMO of N2 shown here) with femtosecond resolution.

It's tough to get electron orbitals to smile for a camera. But that hasn't stopped scientists from photographing them. Researchers in Canada have developed a technique for recording three-dimensional images of molecular orbitals. The procedure, which is based on ultrafast laser methods, may lead to new probes of chemical reaction dynamics and techniques for studying the motions of individual electrons.

Analytical methods such as X-ray diffraction and scanning tunneling microscopy are invaluable to scientists for their ability to probe electron density. The atomic structures of an enormous number of chemical systems have been determined by those techniques. Yet researchers would benefit from a procedure that's capable of probing individual electron orbitals with a resolution on the timescale of chemical reactions. Now they have one.

Scientists at the Canadian National Research Council (CNRC) in Ottawa have demonstrated a procedure in which femtosecond (10&#150;15 second) laser pulses are used to construct a 3-D image of a single molecular orbital. The technique, which bears similarities to medical tomography, was used to image the highest occupied molecular orbital (HOMO) of a simple test system: dinitrogen [Nature, 432, 867 (2004)].

The study was conducted by postdoctoral associate Jiro Itatani, staff member David M. Villeneuve, and group leader Paul B. Corkum, all of whom are at CNRC's Steacie Institute of Molecular Sciences, and their coworkers at other institutions in Canada and Japan.

Constructing an image of N2's HOMO is a multistep process. First, the Ottawa group aligns the nitrogen molecules in a particular orientation by exposing them to a brief pulse of linearly polarized laser light. An instant later, the researchers deliver an intense femtosecond laser pulse to the gas molecules. Within the 10&#150;15-second period of the intense pulse, an electron in N2's HOMO is forced away from the molecule and then driven to recollide with the molecule energetically. The collision angle between the electron and the molecule is fixed by controlling the angle between the two laser pulses.

LIGHT BRIGHT
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF HARRY TURNER/CNRC
CNRC's Villeneuve uses femtosecond laser methods to probe molecular processes.
Credit: COURTESY OF HARRY TURNER/CNRC
CNRC's Villeneuve uses femtosecond laser methods to probe molecular processes.

The team members explain that the laser-molecule interactions produce a series of high-order harmonics--radiation with overtone frequencies that are multiples of the initial laser pulse. They note that the spectrum of overtones carries 2-D information about the electron orbital structure. So by varying the collision angle (via the alignment laser) and recording numerous overtone spectra, the group is able to use tomographic methods to construct a 3-D image of the HOMO.

Now that the group has shown that, in a simple molecule, the HOMO--the orbital directly involved in bonding--can be imaged with femtosecond resolution, more complex chemical systems may soon be within reach.

Henrik Stapelfeldt, an associate professor of chemistry at Aarhus University in Denmark, agrees. Commenting on the study in the same issue of Nature, Stapelfeldt notes that "in the near future, it should be possible to watch directly how electron clouds change during chemical reactions. This would be progress, indeed, and provide insight into one of the most fundamental steps in chemistry."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Optical tweezers trap two atoms in arranged marriage
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scanning probe method measures vibrations between a pair of molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Femtosecond X-ray Scattering

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE