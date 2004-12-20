A far different approach to collecting and sequestering carbon dioxide is to absorb it straight from the ambient air. Rather than separating CO 2 from flue gases or making hydrogen and CO 2 from fossil fuels, filters containing an alkaline solution to react with CO 2 could be placed on tall towers around the world, says Klaus Lackner, a Columbia University geophysicist. Eventually, the CO 2 would be regenerated as a pure gas and stored in geologic formations, Lackner says.



“The first reaction almost everybody has to this concept is to say the concentration of CO 2 in air is so low, it cannot be removed economically,” he says. But he believes this could be a practical way to lower the atmospheric concentration of CO 2 while continuing to burn fossil fuels. One advantage of the system is that because CO 2 is well mixed in the atmosphere, it does not have to be captured at the emission source. It can be captured almost anywhere.



Lackner explains that a cubic meter of air contains about 0.6 g of CO 2 . On average, each person in the U.S. is responsible for 22 metric tons of CO 2 emissions a year from personal use of fossil fuels and the industrial production that goes into all the goods and services used. A collection system with a wire frame about the size of a 2-sq-ft television screen, placed in a location where wind speeds average 6 m per second—the kind of region where windmills could be located—would capture 22 metric tons of CO 2 in a year, he says.



Lackner’s system, which would have a collector much larger than a TV screen, involves placing a wind-scrubbing unit on a tower. The unit would capture CO 2 in an alkaline solution, such as limewater or sodium hydroxide. A prototype unit is being built in the Arizona desert near Tucson by a small company, Global Research Technologies (GRT). The project is funded by Gary Comer, the founder of Land’s End clothing.



So far, GRT has been working on efficient methods of capturing CO 2 . Several designs are being considered, Lackner says. The collector may have slats like a venetian blind that would allow the sorbent to flow through the structure. The prototype device, which will take a few years to design and build, will remove several hundred pounds of CO 2 from the atmosphere each day, he says.

If sodium hydroxide is used as a sorbent, the whole process would involve the following reactions: