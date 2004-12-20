Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Wrapping up 2004

by Rudy M. Baum
December 20, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

This is C&EN’s last issue in 2004. It has been a year of important advances in chemistry and renewed optimism in the chemical industry. It has been a year of change and accomplishment at C&EN and at the American Chemical Society.

As we have in the final issue of each of the past several years, this week’s cover story reviews “Chemistry Highlights 2004” (see page 53). Senior Correspondent Stu Borman looks back at the developments C&EN has reported on in 2004 and reviews some of the most significant achievements among them. Borman seeks to identify “long-sought or surprising breakthroughs, first-of-a-kind achievements, and findings of potentially wide-ranging influence.” I think you will find “Chemistry Highlights 2004” fascinating and inspiring. Our science is an incredible engine of discovery.

The issue also contains our annual year in review for the chemical industry by Senior Correspondent Marc Reisch and Associate Editor Alex Tullo (see page 26), which for the first time in several years depicts an industry returning to health. “The long-awaited turnaround in the chemical sector finally arrived in 2004,” they write. “Its intensity came as a surprise ... as did its resilience in the face of extremely high raw material and energy costs.”

This issue also marks the end of my first year as editor-in-chief of C&EN. I look back on the year and I truly cannot believe how quickly it has gone by. It has been a tremendous honor to lead the talented and dedicated 55-member staff of C&EN. It has also been a lot of fun. We work hard to create C&EN each week, but it is a labor of love—we enjoy the effort and camaraderie.

One of the pleasures of my job is this Editor’s Page. When I was named editor-in-chief by the ACS Board of Directors last December, one of the aspects of the job that seemed particularly daunting to me was the idea of writing an editorial nearly every week. The chemical enterprise is so varied and dynamic, however, that I am rarely at a loss for topics, and I enjoy the opportunity to communicate with C&EN’s readers. I also enjoy the interaction with the many readers who have taken the time to respond to my editorials.

This has been a year of renewed vigor at ACS under the leadership of Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs, who brings extraordinary energy and vision to the top staff position at ACS. Jacobs recognizes that many difficult and complex challenges face ACS as a membership organization and as a leading publisher of chemical information, and she has galvanized the ACS staff toward addressing those challenges.

ACS is a world-class organization, a unique partnership of the society’s membership and professional staff of 1,900. The ACS Board of Directors recognized the contributions of the ACS staff at the board’s December meeting with this resolution:

“BE IT RESOLVED That the Board of Directors of the American Chemical Society expresses its deep appreciation to the staff of the American Chemical Society for their continuing support of the Society and its membership during a year of renewed strategic direction and a time of transition for the Society’s internal leadership.

“The board recognizes the remarkable partnership of members, governance, and professional staff that enables the Society to advance the chemical sciences and technology, communicate the value of chemistry and chemical engineering to the public, support the chemical profession and its practitioners, and to lead the diverse chemically related professions for the benefit of humankind.

“The Board commends the dedicated and talented men and women who create, administer, and support our many products, programs, and services, and is grateful for their outstanding work and commitment to the Society’s goals and objectives.”

It is important that C&EN’s readers, most of whom are ACS members, understand just how committed the ACS staff is to them—the members—and to advancing the chemical enterprise. We know we are part of a truly remarkable organization.

From all of us at C&EN, here’s to a happy and healthy holiday season and a productive and prosperous New Year. And, as always, thanks for reading.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE