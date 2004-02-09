Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Meager Growth for 2005 R&D

President's budget proposal increases mostly defense, homeland security

by David J. Hanson
February 9, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Federal spending for R&D in fiscal 2005 would rise 5% under the budget proposed by President George W. Bush last week. But most of the increase goes to developmental research at the Departments of Defense and of Homeland Security, leaving virtually no increases for basic and applied research at most other agencies.

Overall, proposed R&D spending totals $132 billion, a 5% increase above levels estimated for 2004 and the highest amount ever sought for science and technology programs. Of this, $69 billion is designated to DOD, a 7% rise. The only other agency looking at significantly higher R&D spending is Homeland Security. At $1.2 billion, DHS would receive a 15% increase in total R&D from 2004.

At a briefing on the Administration's R&D budget, John H. Marburger III, science adviser to the President and director of the Office of Science & Technology Policy, defended the small increase in science spending by noting that the total is in line with historic trends--that is, about 10% of discretionary domestic spending.

"This is an Administration that has been very favorable to R&D," Marburger said. Analyzing federal R&D spending using a method recommended by the National Academy of Sciences, he said the Administration is proposing to spend about $60 billion on science and technology programs next year. However, that is about the same as the spending for fiscal 2004.

At specific agencies, NIH is set for a 3% increase for next year, evenly divided among the various institutes, to $26.5 billion. This slim rise, following a similar increase for 2004, has NIH supporters worried about maintaining the programs the agency began during the five-year doubling process that ended in fiscal 2003.

The National Science Foundation is also slated for a 3% rise, to $5.7 billion. Much of the increase will support interdisciplinary activities and social and behavioral science programs. Mathematics and physical science research would get only a 2% increase, to $1.1 billion.

Some agencies' budgets will be cut under the President's proposal. Among these are science and technology programs at the Department of Energy, down about 2% to $5.4 billion; a 9% cut for R&D at USDA to $1.9 billion; a 12% cut for research at EPA to $725 million; and a decrease of 14% in Department of Commerce R&D to just $832 million.

Immediate congressional reaction to the budget proposal was rather negative. For example, Rep. Sherwood L. Boehlert (R-N.Y.), chairman of the House Science Committee, was disappointed. "We just have to find a way to do better," Boehlert said in a statement. He added, "While we are still reviewing the specific budgets of individual agencies, some glaringly bad decisions already stand out."

A detailed report on the Administration's 2005 R&D budget proposal will appear in the Feb. 16 issue of C&EN.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US debt deal dims science funding hopes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Good News For Science Budgets
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Federal Budget A No-Show

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE