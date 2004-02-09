Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Roomy Crystals

Design strategy yields porous crystals with record-breaking surface area

by Mitch Jacoby
February 9, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

CRYSTAL MAKERS
[+]Enlarge
University of Michigan chemists (from left) Matzger, Siberio-Pérez, and Yaghi.
University of Michigan chemists (from left) Matzger, Siberio-Pérez, and Yaghi.

From catalysis and surface chemistry to gas storage and separation, materials with high porosity and surface area play key roles in industrial processes. Because of the importance of those properties to materials performance, researchers have developed techniques for preparing materials with very large surface areas and controlled pore dimensions. Yet no method has been established for determining the upper limit to a material's surface area.

PLENTY OF ROOM
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF MICHAEL O'KEEFFE
Composed of 1,3,5-benzenetribenzoate units and zinc clusters (blue), this porous ultrahigh-surface-area crystal can accommodate C60 and other large molecules. The yellow spheres represent the pore volume.
Credit: COURTESY OF MICHAEL O'KEEFFE
Composed of 1,3,5-benzenetribenzoate units and zinc clusters (blue), this porous ultrahigh-surface-area crystal can accommodate C60 and other large molecules. The yellow spheres represent the pore volume.

Now, a team of chemists at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and Arizona State University has developed a design strategy that maximizes a material's surface area by tailor-making its crystal structure. The researchers have demonstrated the strategy by synthesizing a specimen with record-breaking surface area.

Guided by geometry principles and the structure of high-surface-area materials such as graphite, Michigan chemists Adam J. Matzger, Diana Y. Siberio-Pérez, and Omar M. Yaghi and Arizona State's Michael O'Keeffe and their coworkers deduced that by maximizing the number of exposed faces and edges of six-membered-ring building blocks, a maximum-surface-area material can be constructed. Putting the idea to practical use, the team designed and prepared a new metal-organic framework material (MOF-177) that has a surface area of some 4,500 m2 per g [Nature, 427, 523 (2004)].

Roughly equivalent to four football fields per gram of material, MOF-177's surface area shatters previous records held by other metal-organic framework compounds (about 3,000 m2 per g) and disordered carbon (about 2,000 m2 per g).

To build the porous crystals, the team linked triangular 1,3,5-benzenetribenzoate (BTB) units to octahedral zinc(II) carboxylate clusters, Zn4O(CO2)6, such that each zinc cluster is attached to six BTB units. The material is constructed entirely of six-membered rings, and in each formula unit there are 84 exposed edges and only four fused edges.

The crystalline material is stable, robust, and highly porous, and its pores (roughly 11 Å across) readily accommodate molecules such as brominated naphthalene and anthracene, C60, and large polycyclic organic dye molecules.

The new material "pushes the limits of specific surface area and pore volume to unexpected heights," remarks Krijn P. de Jong, a professor of inorganic chemistry and catalysis at Utrecht University, in the Netherlands. "It will be exciting to see whether hydrogen storage in this material correlates with the quoted surface area," he adds.

Jeffrey R. Long, an associate professor of chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley, comments that the new family of open-framework compounds is marked "by stability and porosity that few chemists would have imagined possible." The materials are "truly remarkable," Long adds, noting that the level of adjustability in the organic component of the framework gives rise to tremendous potential for new chemistry and future applications.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A network of cubes opens the door for new COF chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hydrogen- and methane-adsorbing MOF boasts impressive combination of properties
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hydrogen and methane-adsorbing MOF boasts impressive combination of properties

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE