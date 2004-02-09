Science Concentrates

Superphenalene liquid crystals

By decorating 96-carbon superphenalenes (shown) with long hydrocarbon chains (indicated by R groups), Klaus Müllen and coworkers at Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research in Mainz, Germany, have made compounds that have good film-forming properties and that can be processed into soft, highly soluble columnar liquid-crystalline materials [Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., 43, 755 (2004)]. Despite the compounds' large aromatic core, they easily dissolve in common organic solvents at room temperature--a phenomenon the researchers attribute to inefficient packing of the R groups around otherwise well-organized self-assembled columns. The group achieves roughly 68% overall yield for the two-step synthesis of the compounds from readily available starting materials. They also have made molecules in which the R groups are benzoate esters that could be further modified.

The first measurement of chlorine monoxide dimer (ClOOCl) in the stratosphere bolsters current theory about ozone loss [J. Geophys. Res., published online Feb. 4, http://www.agu.org/pubs/crossref/2004/2003JD003811.shtml]. Researchers first hypothesized the existence of ClOOCl in 1987, when they suggested that this molecule plays a crucial, catalytic role in atmospheric ozone decomposition over the poles. The theory is widely accepted, yet ClOOCl has not been directly observed in the atmosphere until now. "If it didn't exist, our understanding of ozone loss in the polar vortex would be severely undermined," explains David M. Wilmouth, a chemistry postdoc at Harvard University. Wilmouth, senior project scientist Richard M. Stimpfle, and colleagues not only observed and measured the dimer, but they compared the actual rates of formation and loss with those that had been expected. Their measurements came from a collaborative field campaign involving U.S. and European researchers and included flights of a NASA aircraft into Russian airspace over the Arctic. Wilmouth says the direct measurements of ClOOCl will help scientists develop better predictive models of ozone loss over the poles.

The main industrial process for making elemental silicon--used in manufacturing semiconductor chips, silicones, and other materials--is the thermal reduction of SiO 2 (quartz) by carbon above 1,700 ºC. An unwelcome by-product is CO 2 , millions of tons of which are released annually to the atmosphere from this process. An electrochemical method to produce silicon that avoids CO 2 is now reported by chemical engineering reader George Z. Chen of the University of Nottingham, in England, and coworkers at Wuhan University, in China [Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., 43, 733 (2004)]. The researchers based their process on an electrochemical method that is used to reduce metal oxides to pure metals. They pressed SiO 2 powder into pellets and sintered these to make them porous. The pellets were next sandwiched between pieces of nickel foil, and this cathode assembly was immersed in molten CaCl 2 electrolyte. During electrolysis, O 2 is liberated, and the pellets are converted over several hours to nearly pure silicon. The researchers showed that the method is general by mixing SiO 2 powder with metal oxides to produce alloys.

