Change at the Top

April 13, 2004
Word leaked prematurely, but now it's official: Chemistry professor Marye Anne Fox is leaving her post as chancellor of North Carolina State University to assume the same position at the University of California, San Diego, in mid-August. Fox, who will earn $350,000 annually, will succeed acting chancellor Marsha A. Chandler, a political scientist.

In announcing the appointment on April 12, University of California President Robert C. Dynes said Fox "is one of the nation's most highly regarded physical organic chemists. She has a complete passion and devotion to students and the quality of their education. She has a strong commitment to faculty excellence. And she is well known as a national spokesperson on science policy."

Fox, 56, said this was "one of the most momentous days of my life." She pledged to work closely with UCSD's faculty and academic senate.

 

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

