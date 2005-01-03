Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Doubts Escalate over Painkillers

Pfizer's Celebrex and other medicines are associated with heart problems

by VIVIEN MARX
January 3, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

DRUG SAFETY

Responding to troubling studies involving the COX-2 inhibitor class of drugs, FDA has released a public health advisory recommending limited use of COX-2 agents. Another class of painkillers, nonselective nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), is also raising red flags.

FDA took action following the halt of a study involving Pfizer's COX-2 drug Celebrex (celecoxib). The 2,000-patient trial, conducted by the National Cancer Institute, was exploring how Celebrex might help prevent colon cancer. It was stopped because of an increased risk of both fatal and nonfatal cardiovascular events associated with the drug. In a statement, Pfizer CEO Hank McKinnell called the trial results "new" and "unexpected."

Patients taking 400 mg twice a day had 3.4 times the risk of cardiovascular problems, while 200-mg twice-daily doses increased the risk 2.5-fold. Recommended doses for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis are 200 to 400 mg a day. A separate study on Celebrex sponsored by Pfizer, however, found no cardiovascular risk.

The FDA health advisory is an interim measure, as the agency has decided to evaluate all prevention studies involving Celebrex and Bextra (valdecoxib), Pfizer's other COX-2 painkiller and the only other COX-2 drug on the U.S. market. Bextra has been associated with cardiovascular risks in patients who have undergone heart surgery and now carries a warning label. These drugs are in the same class as Merck's Vioxx (rofecoxib), which was recently removed from the market due to increased cardiovascular risks.

In a press conference, Acting FDA Commissioner Lester M. Crawford said the agency is "leaving all options open" as FDA analyzes the data on the "science that has just come forward."

McKinnell said his company will stop direct-to-consumer advertising but will not cease marketing Celebrex, which had sales of $2.3 billion in the first nine months of 2004. In a statement, the firm points to a National Institutes of Health study on the use of Celebrex for the prevention of Alzheimer's disease that found no cardiovascular risks associated with the drug.

NIH recently halted that study because "preliminary results" suggest evidence of increased risk of cardiovascular events in participants taking the NSAID naproxen. Naproxen is sold by Bayer as the over-the-counter drug Aleve and by Roche as the prescription drug Naprosyn. Neither Bayer nor Roche has issued a statement reacting to the new findings.

NSAIDs as well as COX-2 inhibitors are now under scrutiny as FDA examines its procedures for evaluating the adverse effects of marketed drugs. The agency has scheduled an advisory committee meeting for February that will review drugs such as Vioxx, Celebrex, Bextra, and naproxen.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Mixed Fate For Avandia
... and Gets FDA Backing for Avandia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
No To Arcoxia

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE