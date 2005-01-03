Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

On Track for Titan

Cassini spacecraft successfully deploys Titan-sniffing Huygens probe

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
January 3, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

UNVEILING
[+]Enlarge
Taken during Cassini's recent flyby of Titan, this image shows bright and dark features on Titan's surface.
Taken during Cassini's recent flyby of Titan, this image shows bright and dark features on Titan's surface.

On the day before christmas, the Cassini spacecraft successfully released an instrument-laden probe bound for Saturn's giant, smoggy moon Titan. The Huygens probe will reach Titan's upper atmosphere on Jan. 14 and begin a much-anticipated two-and-a-half-hour plunge to the moon's surface that's expected to yield a bounty of chemical information.

To send the probe on the correct trajectory, Cassini was briefly put on a collision course with Titan. Team members breathed a sigh of relief on Dec. 27 after they pulled the craft back into orbit around Saturn.

"We're very, very happy and excited," says Claudio Sollazzo, Huygens operations manager at the European Space Agency (ESA), which manages the probe. "We've come through a major ordeal."

For years, scientists have awaited this encounter with Titan. The only moon in the solar system with a significant atmosphere, Titan is cloaked in nitrogen and splotched with methane clouds. Hydrocarbon lakes may dot the moon's surface. Atmospheric and surface conditions on Titan are believed to be similar to those encountered by early life on Earth. Whether Titan's environment could produce molecules that are precursors to life has been a long-standing question.

ARTY HAZE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA/JPL PHOTOS
Cassini's ultraviolet false-color image of Titan's atmosphere shows a surprising number of layers.
Credit: NASA/JPL PHOTOS
Cassini's ultraviolet false-color image of Titan's atmosphere shows a surprising number of layers.

Huygens piggybacked on NASA's Cassini during the craft's seven-year flight to Saturn. Explosive devices severed the bolts that attached the probe, which then sped off on its 4 million-km journey to Titan. Engineers followed Huygens' progress by monitoring electrical signals as well as images captured by Cassini.

"We are now absolutely certain the probe is indeed going at the right direction and speed," Sollazzo says.

After a quick Jan. 1 flyby of Saturn's third-largest moon, Iapetus, Cassini will go dormant, readying itself to receive data transmitted from Huygens during the probe's descent. Afterward, Cassini will turn back to Earth and send the information to scientists at ESA's operations center in Darmstadt, Germany.

Huygens carries a gas chromatograph and mass spectrometer designed to identify low- to mid-mass organic molecules, as well as a pyrolyzer that will break apart and analyze aerosols in the atmosphere. The probe isn't expected to survive long after its descent, though the instruments onboard Cassini will continue to monitor Titan.

The Huygens probe launch comes amid new reports about Saturn and its moons from both Cassini and ground-based telescopes.

A recent international study using Cassini's composite infrared spectrometer finds that the carbon-to-hydrogen ratio in Saturn's atmosphere is twice that found on Jupiter. Led by F. Michael Flasar, an astrophysicist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., the study bolsters the reigning "core accretion" model of giant-planet formation, in which a rocky planet seed accretes a large gaseous envelope [Science, published online Dec. 23, http://dx.doi.org/10.1126/science.1105806].

And from the ground-based Keck telescopes on Mauna Kea in Hawaii come the first observations of temperate-region clouds on Titan [Astrophys. J., 618, L49 (2005)]. Unlike Titan's polar clouds, which are thought to be produced by solar surface heating, these midlatitude clouds might result from geological disturbances, say authors Henry G. Roe, astronomy postdoc at California Institute of Technology, and colleagues.

 

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solid CO2 spotted on a comet
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Huygens’s Revolutionary Titan Landing
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NASA Probe Hits The Moon

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE