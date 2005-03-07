Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Biogen and Elan Pull Ms Drug

Firms suspend sale of Tysabri after two adverse reactions, including one death

by VIVIEN MARX
March 7, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

BIOPHARMACEUTICALS

In consultation with FDA, Biogen Idec and partner Elan are suspending marketing of multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment Tysabri (natalizumab), halting clinical trial use, and alerting doctors to stop using the drug.

On the day of the suspension announcement, Elan's stock price plunged 70% and Biogen's dropped 43%. Stock prices rose at Serono, Schering AG, and Teva, companies with competing drugs. "We have seen a safety signal; we are going to be prudent and take a step back," said Biogen CEO James C. Mullen in a conference call following the recall announcement.

Two adverse events triggered the suspension. One patient died, and another has fallen ill in one confirmed and one suspected case of a neurological ailment called progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML). Both patients were taking Tysabri in combination with Avonex (interferon -1a), which is another Biogen MS drug, for more than two years.

Biogen states that there have been no reports of PML in patients receiving Tysabri or Avonex alone. The health of all 3,000 participants in trials of Tysabri for MS, Crohn's disease, and rheumatoid arthritis is under review.

Tysabri is a humanized monoclonal antibody, bioengineered from a part of a mouse antibody. MS patients' immune systems attack their own bodies, in particular, the protective sheath around nerves. As part of the drug's accelerated approval last November, Biogen had agreed to continue its clinical trials for another year.

Elan, which had been close to bankruptcy and was restructuring, was hoping to narrow its losses with Tysabri. Biogen, too, was counting on the drug for growth. Both companies say they want to get Tysabri back on the market, but analysts forecast grim sales prospects if they do.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Clinical Trial Failures
Big Pharma Confronts Drug Setbacks
Elan Sues Biogen Idec In Spat Over J&J Deal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE