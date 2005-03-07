Bubble Inferno

TINY BUBBLE [+]Enlarge Credit: DAVID J. FLANNIGAN AND KENNETH S. SUSLICK

SONOLUMINESCENCE

Scientists have known for years that the gas inside a collapsing bubble can get so hot that it emits visible light, but they've only been able to theorize and guess at the temperatures involved. Now, chemists at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, have determined that the gas can get hotter than 15,000 K--roughly three times the temperature at the sun's surface--and that the gas is ionized (a plasma) (Nature 2005, 434, 52).

This is the first time that anyone has obtained strong experimental evidence for a plasma during acoustic cavitation, says chemistry professor Kenneth S. Suslick, who led the research.

In acoustic cavitation, a liquid is blasted with ultrasound, causing tiny gas bubbles to form, grow, and then collapse. Suslick and graduate student David J. Flannigan were studying single-bubble sonoluminescence (SBSL), in which a solitary bubble repeatedly expands and implodes, emitting flashes of light. The emission spectra from this process typically are featureless and reveal little about what is happening inside the bubble.

By using xenon- or argon-filled bubbles in concentrated sulfuric acid, Flannigan and Suslick were able to trigger SBSL several thousand times more intense than has ever been obtained with water. Even more strikingly, the spectra contained well-resolved spectral lines from atomic and molecular species. From the relative intensity of these lines, the researchers measured the temperature.

The chemists also observed excited states from both argon atoms and O 2 + that they say cannot arise thermally. "We therefore conclude," they write, "that these emitting species must originate from collisions with high-energy electrons, ions, or particles from a hot plasma core."

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime