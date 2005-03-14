Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

People

Johnson Tapped to Lead EPA

Bush nominates career employee for environment agency's top job

by Cheryl Hogue
March 14, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 11
Johnson
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY CHERYL HOGUE
Credit: PHOTO BY CHERYL HOGUE

ADMINISTRATION

President George W. Bush's March 4 nomination of longtime EPA employee Stephen L. Johnson to head the agency has met nearly universal praise.

Johnson, 53, has served as acting administrator since Michael O. Leavitt left the post in January to become secretary of health and human services. Johnson was deputy administrator of EPA under Leavitt and assistant administrator for prevention, pesticides, and toxic substances in the first term of the Bush Administration.

Johnson, who has worked at the agency for 24 years, would be the first career EPA employee to lead the agency. This contrasts with the two sitting governors Bush picked to lead the agency in his first term: Christine Todd Whitman of New Jersey and Leavitt of Utah.

Congressional Republicans and environmental activists offered measured praise about Johnson's nomination, while chemical industry representatives were more enthusiastic.

Terry F. Yosie, American Chemistry Council vice president for Responsible Care, calls Johnson a good listener who has the skills to forge a consensus among divided factions. "I think Steve is exceptionally well qualified for this job," Yosie says. He worked with Johnson in the 1970s and '80s when Yosie was staff director of EPA's Science Advisory Board and Johnson was staff director of the agency's Science Advisory Panel, which addresses pesticide issues.

"It will be great to see a scientist lead EPA," says James Cooper, senior manager of government relations for the Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association. Johnson holds an undergraduate degree in biology from Taylor University and a master's of science in pathology from George Washington University. Cooper compliments Johnson's efforts to foster and facilitate voluntary and collaborative partnerships with industry.

The Senate must confirm Johnson before he becomes administrator.

