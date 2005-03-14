Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

How a Lubricant Additive Works

Zinc phosphates form a hard, cross-linked engine-protective layer

by Sophie L. Rovner
March 14, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

ALL JOIN HANDS
[+]Enlarge
Pressure drives loosely associated zinc phosphate molecules (top) to cross-link (bottom). Blue = zinc, purple = phosphorus, and red = oxygen.
Pressure drives loosely associated zinc phosphate molecules (top) to cross-link (bottom). Blue = zinc, purple = phosphorus, and red = oxygen.

MATERIALS SCIENCE

A model has been developed that explains how one type of lubricant additive protects engines from wear. Developed by University of Western Ontario researchers Martin H. Mser, an assistant professor of applied mathematics; Tom K. Woo, an assistant professor of theoretical and computational chemistry; and Woo's graduate student Nicholas J. Mosey, the model also suggests leads for new types of additives (Science 2005, 307, 1612).

Lubricants for automotive engines often include additives such as zinc dialkyldithiophosphates (ZDDPs). The additives form a film that protects steel and cast-iron surfaces within an engine from wear during rubbing. Although ZDDPs have been used for more than 60 years, surprisingly little is known about the physical and chemical processes responsible for the formation and function of antiwear films, according to the researchers.

ZDDPs are known to break down in oil, forming zinc polyphosphate chains. These chains accumulate on surfaces within the engine and form a zinc phosphate film containing little sulfur or hydrocarbon. What happens next has been unclear--until now.

Mser, Woo, and Mosey used quantum chemical simulations to model the film's behavior. The model suggests that the high-pressure conditions in an engine transform the initially viscoelastic zinc phosphate chains into a hard cross-linked network connected through the zinc atoms. The change is made possible by the ability of zinc atoms to shift bonding arrangements from di- to hexacoordinate.

The researchers believe other "atoms with flexible coordination numbers" could replace zinc as cross-linking agents, leading to the development of other additives. Auto manufacturers would like some alternatives to ZDDPs because the traditional additives can harm catalytic converters. Furthermore, the inability of ZDDPs to protect aluminum surfaces has limited the use of aluminum engines, which are of interest as replacements for steel engines.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Structural batteries lighten drones’ loads
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New electrolyte improves Li-S batteries
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Graphene Balls Reduce Friction

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE