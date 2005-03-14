Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Call for Papers for Northwest, Northeast Regional Meetings

March 14, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

NERM 2005
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF THE FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CONN. CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU
Credit: COURTESY OF THE FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CONN. CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU

The 60th ACS Northwest Regional Meeting & Small Chemical Businesses Conference (NORM-SCHB 2005), hosted by the ACS Alaska Section, will be held on June 15-18 in Fairbanks, Alaska. The meeting will feature technical symposia; organic, biochemistry, and undergraduate poster sessions; and a two-day high school science teacher workshop. Abstract submissions are sought from undergraduate and graduate students, as well as from professional industrial and academic chemists in all areas of chemistry.

Symposium topics include "Emerging Analytical Laboratory Programs To Address Terrorism & Contaminant Concerns," "Environmental Sensors & Homeland Security/Defense Sensor Applications," "Persistent Organic Pollutants in the Arctic: Applications of Stable Isotope Techniques in Ecological & Environmental Research," "Natural Resources Chemistry," "Environmental Spectroscopy," and "Small Chemical Businesses." The technical program will include sessions in atmospheric and environmental chemistry, inorganic and organometallic chemistry, chemical education, analytical chemistry, and physical chemistry. There will also be poster sessions in undergraduate research, organic chemistry, and biochemistry.

ACS President William F. Carroll will deliver a plenary address as part of a presidential event, "Chemical Education: Second Careers Teaching High School Chemistry," on the morning of June 16. Enterprise 2015 is a built-by-members look at the changing nature of the chemical enterprise in the U.S.--in industry, education, and government, influenced by both local and global events--and will culminate in a final report on how members might position themselves to understand and to benefit from the changes. More information about Enterprise 2015 can be found at http://chemistry.org/chemistryenterprise2015.html.

Oliver Sacks, University of Alaska BP Visiting Professor, will give the plenary address, "Journey into Wonder: Reflections on a Chemical Boyhood," on the evening of June 16. Sacks is a practicing neurologist in New York City, noted for his books "The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat"; "Awakenings"; and, most recently, "Uncle Tungsten: Memories of a Chemical Boyhood."

Abstracts will be accepted until midnight eastern time on April 22. Submit abstracts online through the NORM-SCHB 2005 website at http://www.norm-schb-2005.org, and visit the website for periodic program updates.

For more information, contact the program general cochairs, Larry Taylor at (907) 522-8378 or taylor@labsafari.com or Marlys Schneider at (907) 474-6287 or fnmes@uaf.edu.

The meeting will feature invited symposia in chemical consulting, combinatorial chemistry, cosmetic chemistry, flavors and fragrances, fuel-cell technology, microwave chemistry, nanomaterials, nutritional chemistry, pharmaceutical chemistry, organic electrochemistry, and surface chemistry.

Chemical education will be highlighted at the Babu George Memorial Chemical Education Symposia, which include sessions on applications-based teaching, chemical heritage, computers in chemistry labs, molecular modeling, project-based learning, teaching as a second career, research in high school, and rethinking organic chemistry.

Special events include an ACS presidential address, awards banquet, wine tasting, Student Affiliates barbecue, the "Salute to Excellence" luncheon, ACS workshops, and vendor workshops. There will be a two-day vendor exhibit in the exhibition hall.

Abstract submissions are invited in the areas of analytical chemistry, biochemistry, chemical education, computational chemistry, environmental chemistry, inorganic chemistry, organic chemistry, and physical chemistry. Please specify your preference for either an oral or a poster presentation.

Abstracts will be accepted online through the NERM 2005 website at http://www.nerm2005.org through May 20. Visit the website for periodic updates. For more information, contact the technical program chairs, Mathieu Freeman at mfreeman@gfacademy.org or L. Kraig Steffen at lsteffen@mail.fairfield.edu, or NERM Chair Linda Farber at farberl@sacredheart.edu.

 

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for papers for 2019 Northwest Regional Meeting
Call for papers: CERM 2019
Call for papers: SWRM 2018

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE