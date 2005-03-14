Call for Papers for Northwest, Northeast Regional Meetings

NERM 2005 [+]Enlarge Credit: COURTESY OF THE FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CONN. CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU

The 60th ACS Northwest Regional Meeting & Small Chemical Businesses Conference (NORM-SCHB 2005), hosted by the ACS Alaska Section, will be held on June 15-18 in Fairbanks, Alaska. The meeting will feature technical symposia; organic, biochemistry, and undergraduate poster sessions; and a two-day high school science teacher workshop. Abstract submissions are sought from undergraduate and graduate students, as well as from professional industrial and academic chemists in all areas of chemistry.

Symposium topics include "Emerging Analytical Laboratory Programs To Address Terrorism & Contaminant Concerns," "Environmental Sensors & Homeland Security/Defense Sensor Applications," "Persistent Organic Pollutants in the Arctic: Applications of Stable Isotope Techniques in Ecological & Environmental Research," "Natural Resources Chemistry," "Environmental Spectroscopy," and "Small Chemical Businesses." The technical program will include sessions in atmospheric and environmental chemistry, inorganic and organometallic chemistry, chemical education, analytical chemistry, and physical chemistry. There will also be poster sessions in undergraduate research, organic chemistry, and biochemistry.



ACS President William F. Carroll will deliver a plenary address as part of a presidential event, "Chemical Education: Second Careers Teaching High School Chemistry," on the morning of June 16. Enterprise 2015 is a built-by-members look at the changing nature of the chemical enterprise in the U.S.--in industry, education, and government, influenced by both local and global events--and will culminate in a final report on how members might position themselves to understand and to benefit from the changes. More information about Enterprise 2015 can be found at http://chemistry.org/chemistryenterprise2015.html.

Oliver Sacks, University of Alaska BP Visiting Professor, will give the plenary address, "Journey into Wonder: Reflections on a Chemical Boyhood," on the evening of June 16. Sacks is a practicing neurologist in New York City, noted for his books "The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat"; "Awakenings"; and, most recently, "Uncle Tungsten: Memories of a Chemical Boyhood."

Abstracts will be accepted until midnight eastern time on April 22. Submit abstracts online through the NORM-SCHB 2005 website at http://www.norm-schb-2005.org, and visit the website for periodic program updates.

For more information, contact the program general cochairs, Larry Taylor at (907) 522-8378 or taylor@labsafari.com or Marlys Schneider at (907) 474-6287 or fnmes@uaf.edu.

The meeting will feature invited symposia in chemical consulting, combinatorial chemistry, cosmetic chemistry, flavors and fragrances, fuel-cell technology, microwave chemistry, nanomaterials, nutritional chemistry, pharmaceutical chemistry, organic electrochemistry, and surface chemistry.

Chemical education will be highlighted at the Babu George Memorial Chemical Education Symposia, which include sessions on applications-based teaching, chemical heritage, computers in chemistry labs, molecular modeling, project-based learning, teaching as a second career, research in high school, and rethinking organic chemistry.

Special events include an ACS presidential address, awards banquet, wine tasting, Student Affiliates barbecue, the "Salute to Excellence" luncheon, ACS workshops, and vendor workshops. There will be a two-day vendor exhibit in the exhibition hall.

Abstract submissions are invited in the areas of analytical chemistry, biochemistry, chemical education, computational chemistry, environmental chemistry, inorganic chemistry, organic chemistry, and physical chemistry. Please specify your preference for either an oral or a poster presentation.