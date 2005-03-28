Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Letters

March 28, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

ACS membership: A real bargain

I would like to give a partial response to ACS member Gary J. Banuk's letter "Finding a Future for ACS" (C&EN, March 7, page 4).

I believe ACS dues are an understated "bargain" well worth the price of membership, which goes well beyond the two following examples. ACS offers a portfolio of insurance packages and discounts exclusive to the society and at surprisingly low costs. C&EN provides current information on industry happenings, and frequent in-depth reviews identify those centers from which future discoveries and advances in the health sciences will come. For members who are interested in building wealth through investments, C&EN is a treasure of information and easily competitive to investment letters costing far more than ACS dues.

If President George W. Bush has his way with revamping Social Security, joining ACS would be a worthwhile suggestion.

H. I. Silverman
Framingham, Mass.

 

Microwave cooldown

The article "Riding The Microwave" attempts to convince C&EN readers that microwave-assisted syntheses and processes are on their way to solving important societal problems in the near future (C&EN, Dec. 13, 2004, page 14). The piece does this by quoting selected scientists (such as Nicholas Leadbeater, C. Oliver Kappe, and Jason Tierney); leading manufacturers (such as Biotage, CEM, Milestone, and Parr); and the most recent review (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2004, 43, 6250).

However, considering recent investigations and reviews by the workgroup from Jena, Germany, who are not quoted in the article, this optimism is not justified (see "Microwave-assisted synthesis--a critical technology overview," Green Chem. 2004, 6, 128; "Microwave-assisted reaction control: Miniplant-scale microwave apparatus with online analysis," Chem. Eng. Technol. 2004, 76, 961; and "Microwave-assisted chemical reactions," Chem. Eng. Technol. 2003, 26, 1207). Moreover, more emphasis should be placed on questions about the qualification of technical microwave systems and the validation of microwave-assisted reactions and processes. These considerations must receive more attention in the otherwise mostly synthetic-oriented microwave community. Scale-up experiments that have been performed so far do not fulfill the two previously mentioned certification criteria.

The exploitation of the advantages of dissipative heating for innovative syntheses and reactive separations now requires a close cooperation among synthetic chemists, chemical engineers, and materials scientists. This is the only way that one of Tierney's remark's--"We are able to do new chemistries that we haven't thought possible"-- can become reality in the future.

Bernd Ondruschka
Jena, Germany

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Microwave landscape
Green Chemistry Grants Available

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE