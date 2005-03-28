Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Leland Clark

Inventive biochemist has built a formidable career designing medical devices

by BY STEVE RITTER
March 28, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

MR. GADGET
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF LELAND CLARK
Clark with a heart-lung machine.
Credit: COURTESY OF LELAND CLARK
Clark with a heart-lung machine.

Heart-lung machine. polarographic oxygen electrode. Synthetic blood substitute. Implantable glucose sensor. These are just a few of the dozens of inventions by biochemist Leland C. Clark Jr., whose propensity for designing medical devices has earned him numerous awards and accolades during his 60-year research career, including the nickname the "Edison of Medicine."

Clark's most recent award is one of engineering's highest honors: the National Academy of Engineering's 2005 Fritz J. & Dolores H. Russ Prize. It was given to him "for engineering membrane-based biosensors that benefit humankind in medical, food, and environmental applications." The $500,000 prize, established in 1999, is awarded every two years.

"My invention of the biosensor makes it easy now to monitor and control glucose, lactate, and dozens of other blood components," Clark says. He originally designed the electrode in 1962 to detect glucose, and it quickly became an essential tool in clinical studies of diabetes. The sensor uses glucose oxidase to oxidize glucose to gluconic acid and hydrogen peroxide, which can be detected electrochemically by oxidizing the peroxide to oxygen and water.

Although he is 86, Clark doesn't seem to have lost any of his inventiveness. "My latest patent, issued only four months ago, is a way to measure blood glucose from a tiny implant using a radio signal," he notes.

Clark received a B.S. degree in chemistry in 1941 from Antioch College, Yellow Springs, Ohio, and a Ph.D. degree in biochemistry and physiology in 1944 from the University of Rochester. He began his career as an assistant professor at Antioch, and he held concurrent research positions at Fels Research Institute, also in Yellow Springs, and at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

He got started on the path to biosensors in 1949 when he created the prototype for the first heart-lung machine, Clark explains. He needed an easy way to measure blood oxygen levels, so he began tinkering with different electrode designs. In 1954, he came up with the membrane polarographic oxygen electrode, which allowed for real-time monitoring of a patient's blood oxygen level. The electrode works by reducing oxygen to hydrogen peroxide and water, he says, and its key feature is an oxygen-permeable plastic membrane that protects the electrode from becoming fouled by proteins.

The Clark electrode, as it is commonly called, became the standard for measuring blood gases and helped Clark and his colleagues perfect the design of the heart-lung machine. The Clark electrode also has become widely used to monitor oxygen levels in different media for industrial and environmental applications.

"The heart-lung machine saved more than a thousand lives over the years when I was in operating rooms--mainly children," Clark remembers. The device is "a symphony of chemistry," he adds, measuring blood oxygen and carbon dioxide concentrations, temperature, and other essential data. "Never a case of septicemia [blood infection], never a mechanical problem," he proudly notes.

Another of Clark's inventions, a synthetic blood substitute, began with a famous experiment in 1963 while he was on staff at the Medical College of Alabama, in Birmingham. Based on an earlier study on oxygenated saline solutions that he had read about, Clark submerged a white albino rat in oxygen-saturated silicone oil. Although the rat died a few days later from the toxic effects of the oil, it managed to "breathe" for 20 minutes while submerged. "I don't know who was more surprised," Clark once recalled in an interview, "myself or the rat!"

That experiment led to his recognizing the excellent gas solubility properties of perfluorocarbon (PFC) liquids. In 1965, Clark repeated his rodent-dunking experiment, but this time in perfluorobutyltetrahydrofuran. He showed that a mouse could breathe for several hours without any apparent harmful effects.?

Clark returned to Cincinnati in 1968 to work at the Children's Hospital Research Foundation and later rejoined the faculty at the University of Cincinnati and at Antioch. He became a driving force in the research and development of PFCs for biomedical applications, including liquid ventilation of the lungs of premature infants and retinal reattachment eye surgery. In 1991, he cofounded Synthetic Blood International, a company that is developing PFC formulations as oxygen carriers. The company also is developing Clark's implantable glucose sensor.

Clark's career hasn't been all smooth sailing. He gave up research with animals in 1995 because of harassment by some of the more extreme animal rights groups (C&EN, Jan. 22, 2001, page 45). But he hasn't been afraid to speak out about their tactics and how the groups can impede progress in biomedical research. "The worst thing that has happened, and very sadly is little known by most people, is the way in which well-financed animal rights organizations are destroying the scientific future for young researchers and taking away their inspiration for doing good," he observes.

Receiving the Russ Prize "surprised me and has brought me great joy," Clark concludes. "I think for someone like me it's even better than a Nobel Prize. At my age, it has lifted my spirits and motivates me to keep going as long as I possibly can. I hope my career will encourage young people to choose a life of science, discovery, and imagination."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Helen M. Free
Akimichi (Michi) Yokozeki
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ronald Breslow Wins AIC Gold Medal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE