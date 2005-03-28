Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Medicis Ups Its Vanity Offerings

Lead firm in dermal fillers adds a surgical dimension with Inamed buy

by Rick Mullin
March 28, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

PHARMACEUTICALS

Medicis Pharmaceuticals, a specialty drug company that in recent years has expanded into aesthetic skin enhancement, broadened its portfolio again last week by agreeing to acquire Inamed, a breast implant and obesity treatment device firm, in a stock transaction valued at $2.8 billion.

The deal, which will create a company with annual sales of more than $700 million, spotlights the market for lifestyle or vanity drugs and treatments.

Medicis CEO Jonah Shacknai says the merger "will create a global platform in the fast-growing aesthetics market," which is driven by "the large number of aging baby boomers and the focus, by all age groups, on maintaining a healthy and youthful appearance and self-image."

Medicis, which originally concentrated on acne and antifungal treatments, made its first major foray into the aesthetics market with the 2003 acquisition of Restylane, the leading dermal filler, from the Scandinavian company Q-Med.

Inamed also markets a hyaluronic acid filler, similar to Restylane, manufactured by Genzyme. According to Julie Schumacher Hoggatt, a stock analyst with Hibernia Southcoast Capital, the Federal Trade Commission is currently investigating whether facial therapy is defined as a single market that includes Botox, the botulinum toxin nerve blocker sold by Allergan, and dermal fillers. If FTC sees separate markets, Hoggatt says, Medicis and Inamed may have to divest some dermal filler products.

According to James Canton, founder of the Institute for Global Futures, Medicis' push into aesthetics is part of a megatrend in the life sciences. Canton sees the convergence of baby boomers with trillions of dollars to spend, a societal drive to reverse the aging process, and technological innovation creating "a perfect storm" that will quadruple the market for lifestyle therapies and surgery to nearly $100 billion in 10 years.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

DuPont to buy medical component maker Spectrum Plastics
Allergan boosts aesthetics business with Bonti buy
Allergan Acquires Chin Fat Drug Firm

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE