A Smorgasbord of Chemistry

Earlier this month, San Diego welcomed more than 15,000 chemists, chemical engineers, and others who gathered there for the American Chemical Society's spring national meeting. They came to share with their colleagues their scientific insights, discoveries, and unanswered questions. More than 9,000 research presentations were made in the course of the five-day meeting. Here's a taste of what attendees were able to sample.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter