Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

UN Leader Offers Reform Package

Annan wants changes that link development, security, and human rights

by LOIS EMBER
March 28, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan unfurled proposals for revamping and reforming the UN that some observers characterize as the most sweeping since the UN was created in 1945.

In addition to a series of management reforms, Annan has called for an expanded UN Security Council; a new, smaller human rights council; tougher disarmament and antiterrorism measures; and greater efforts to combat infectious diseases.

Annan's proposals in a 63-page report are structured to frame reform debates that are to be taken up at a UN summit in September. When he presented the proposals to the General Assembly on March 21, Annan asked that they be considered as a "comprehensive strategy" and that nations not "treat the list as an la carte menu, and select only those that you especially fancy." He is calling for equal emphasis on development, security, and human rights.

Because the report was written to advance the Millennium Development Goals approved by the UN in 2000, most of Annan's proposals concern social and economic policies. Among these are schemes to reverse the loss of environmental resources, ensure sustainable access to safe drinking water, and provide--in cooperation with pharmaceutical companies--access to affordable, essential drugs in developing countries to combat HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis.

In addition, Annan asks the global community to support research and development to address the needs of poor nations in the areas of health, agriculture, natural resource and environmental management, energy, and climate. But he also proposes expanding the Security Council from 15 to 24 members. And he recommends replacing the much-criticized Commission on Human Rights with a smaller council.

To promote disarmament and prevent proliferation, Annan calls for revitalization of and renewed support for existing chemical, biological, and nuclear treaties. And he proposes a new global strategy to combat terrorism, which he defines as any action "intended to cause death or serious bodily harm to civilians or noncombatants with the purpose of intimidating a population or compelling a government or an international organization to do or abstain from doing any act."

He further recommends that the Security Council adopt rules governing whether and when member nations use force. The U.S., which waged war against Iraq without Security Council approval, is unlikely to support this.

Although some Arab nations are expected to balk at the definition of terrorism put forth by Annan, David Shorr, director for policy analysis at the Stanley Foundation, believes "it is going to be easier to get somewhere on antiterrorism and nonproliferation than on rules governing peace and war." Shorr's organization played a role in the genesis of Annan's report.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biosecurity: An Evolving Challenge
U.S. Still Ill-Prepared For A Bioterror Attack
U.S. Unprepared For Bioterrorism Attack

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE