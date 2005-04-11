Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

People

2005 Nichols Medal to Richard Zare

by LINDA RABER
April 11, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 15
Richard N. Zare, Marguerite Blake Wilbur Professor in Natural Science at Stanford University, has received the 2005 William H. Nichols Medal of the ACS New York Section. Zare is renowned for research in the area of laser chemistry resulting in a greater understanding of chemical reactions at the molecular level.

By experimental and theoretical studies, Zare has made important contributions to our knowledge of molecular collision processes and contributed significantly to solving a variety of problems in chemical analysis. His development of laser-induced fluorescence as a method for studying reaction dynamics has been widely adopted in other laboratories.

A distinguished symposium titled "Shining Light on Chemical Processes" drew a standing-room-only audience. It featured talks by Zare's colleagues Mark A. Johnson of Yale University, W. Carl Lineberger of the University of Colorado, and John I. Brauman of Stanford University. Zare concluded with a talk on reaction dynamics.

CELEBRANTS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY GRACE BOROWITZ
Brauman (from left); Lineberger; Paul L. Houston, of Cornell University, who introduced the Nichols Medalist; Zare, and Johnson.
A formal banquet followed the symposium. In his after-dinner remarks, Zare voiced his concern that in today's social and political climate, scientific facts are, to some, "just a matter of opinion." He cited examples of controversies over teaching evolution as scientific fact and chided some media operations for their "unwillingness to distinguish between scientific fact and opinion.

"I think all of us should be troubled by this trend because it devalues science in the minds of the public. Without public support, the scientific enterprise flounders," Zare said.

He closed his remarks by encouraging science advocacy. He said: "Chemistry has a wonderful opportunity to play in shaping the society we live in--but it cannot do that successfully if scientific facts cannot be elevated in importance, and it cannot do that successfully if science is allowed to become just a matter of opinion.

"Ideas do not fight for themselves; they are fought for by people. It is not enough to know the importance of the scientific approach. Being quiet or being vocal is like being intelligent or being smart. We can have an influence, and I hope on threat of making science a matter of opinion we are willing to speak out."

 

