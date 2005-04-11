ACS honors its 50-year members

The American Chemical Society and its local sections are honoring those who have been members for 50 years in 2005. This year, there are 862 new 50-year members. They live in 45 states, and in Washington, D.C., (nobody in Alaska, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, or Vermont) and in 16 other countries.
Each member will receive a certificate, a special pin, and a permanent badge entitling him or her to free registration at all ACS national and regional meetings.
Download list of 50-Year Members
(available in Adobe PDF format)
