Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Chemicals Plan Gains Momentum

EU environment commissioner says REACH proposal is moving ahead

by PATRICIA SHORT
April 11, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Dimas
[+]Enlarge
Credit: EUROPEAN COMMISSION PHOTO
Credit: EUROPEAN COMMISSION PHOTO

EUROPEAN UNION

Work on REACH--the European Union's draft legislation on the registration, evaluation, and authorization of chemicals--is gaining momentum. That was the word last week from Stavros Dimas, the European commissioner responsible for the environment, in a major speech in Brussels to a group of German political leaders.

Dimas' comments reinforce the warning expressed by Jan Backmann, international regulatory affairs manager at Swiss contract research and consulting firm RRC Ltd., at a meeting held late last month in Arlington, Va. At the meeting, co-organized by the American Chemistry Council (ACC) and the Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association, Backmann advised U.S. chemical companies to prepare for REACH if they have business in Europe (C&EN, April 4, page 53). The legislative plan, he said, is not going to go away.

According to Dimas, the European Parliament and Council are now weighing three broad groups of amendments. One group would increase protections against harmful chemicals and tighten controls, restoring some proposals that had been deleted following the EC's Internet consultation in 2003. Another group would allow exemption or lighter treatment of certain groups of substances. A third set of amendments would streamline the workings of REACH.

"I would like to address a persistent misunderstanding," Dimas said at one point. "There was speculation that the commission plans to withdraw the proposal to rewrite it and resubmit it to the legislators. This speculation was unfounded. As you know, we are not going to do that."

Separately, some members of the committees debating REACH are expected to delay their reports until they have received a new analysis of impact assessment studies. This analysis will be based on EC data recently forwarded to an independent consultant.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glyphosate is not carcinogenic, EU report confirms
Glyphosate debate heats up in the EU
U.S., EU To Beef Up Talks On REACH

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE