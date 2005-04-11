Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Hatcher Receives Geochemistry Medal

April 11, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Patrick G. Hatcher has received the 2005 ACS Geochemistry Division Medal. The award was presented by ACS President William F. Carroll during the recent ACS national meeting in San Diego. Hatcher is a professor in the department of chemistry at Ohio State University and director of the Ohio State Environmental Molecular Science Institute. He received the award in recognition of his accomplishments in and contributions to organic and environmental geochemistry.

After receiving his Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Maryland in 1980, Hatcher took a position with the U.S. Geological Survey in Reston, Va., where he became one of the first organic/environmental geochemists to use solid-state NMR as principal analytical research instrumentation. In 1989, he began a faculty position at Pennsylvania State University, where he was ultimately appointed director of the Center for Environmental Chemistry & Geochemistry. It was during this period that he and his students began to explore the use of off-line tetramethyl ammonium hydroxide thermochemolysis. The TMAH methods derived by Hatcher and a number of his students have revolutionized the analysis of soil humics and other complex bio/geopolymers. He left Penn State for Ohio State in 1998.

Over the years, Hatcher has engaged a wide array of outstanding collaborators and students. His list of publications is packed with important papers to which he has provided the crucial ingredient--deeply insightful application of analytical techniques, such as thermochemolysis and NMR, that all too often are applied routinely and thus with a vastly lower return of information. The results stemming from this body of work have significantly advanced our understanding of natural materials like coal, kerogen, humic materials, dissolved organic matter, and resistant biopolymers (both lignin and microbial products). His work, now spanning several decades, has both refined and redefined our understanding of complex geopolymeric materials.

 

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry: Cynthia J. Burrows
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Andrew A. Benson
George Luther Wins Geochemistry Division Medal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE