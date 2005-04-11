[+]Enlarge Credit: COURTESY OF RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

The 37th Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting (MARM 2005), hosted by the ACS North Jersey Section and Rutgers University's department of chemistry and chemical biology, will be held at Rutgers University, Busch Campus, Piscataway, N.J., from Sunday, May 22, through Wednesday, May 25. The theme of the meeting is "Chemistry at the Crossroads of Science."

Symposium topics will include bioinformatics, biomarkers, kinases, gene expression, solid-state and materials chemistry, marine environment chemistry, gas-phase thermochemistry, in-line analytics for reaction monitoring, nanoparticles and nanoshells, pharmacokinetics, toxicokinetics, electronic structure in chemistry, proteinases, and surface modification.

In addition, there will be a full day of activities for high school students and their teachers, undergraduate and graduate student poster sessions, several career workshops, and a National Historic Chemical Landmark dedication.

TECHNICAL PROGRAM. MARM 2005 will offer more than 70 invited technical sessions organized by and featuring experts from many chemical disciplines, including a keynote talk on Tuesday evening by Dieter Seebach of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology titled β and γ -Peptides: Syntheses, Structures & Biomedical Potential."

"Frontiers in Organometallic-Catalyzed Organic Synthesis" will explore recent developments, including new catalytic systems and the elucidation of fundamental principles. Also, new synthetic methodologies for asymmetric reactions and their application in the stereocontrolled synthesis of structurally interesting molecules is the main topic of a panel discussion, "Enantioselective Reactions & Syntheses."

Many minisymposia are planned. "Pharmaceutical Profiling" focuses on state-of-the-art physicochemical, metabolic, and toxicological property topics.

A green chemistry symposium will focus on second-generation Gleevec, a new carbapenem antibiotic and HIV treatment. And because of North Jersey's increasing involvement in materials and nanoscience, there will be symposia on polymeric biomaterials, catalytic routes to novel biomaterials, tissue engineering and cell-material interactions, inorganic and organic polymers, surface and interfaces science, solid-state and materials chemistry, and nanoscience and technology. Physical chemistry will be showcased in three symposia: "Spectroscopy of Biomolecules: Interfaces & Materials," "Gas-Phase Thermochemistry," and "Electronic Structure in Chemistry."

SPECIAL EVENTS. The Cope Scholar Award Symposium, which will be held on Wednesday afternoon, honors Gary H. Posner, Johns Hopkins University. This award presentation is the first time that a national award is being presented at a regional meeting. An ACS National Historic Chemical Landmark will be designated, and a technical symposium will be held to recognize the work of Selman A. Waksman's research group at Rutgers.

At the awards dinner on Wednesday night, Jeannette E. Brown, a retiree from the North Jersey Section, will be recognized as the recipient of the ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences. Edwin A. Chandross, a retiree from Bell Labs, Lucent Technologies, will be recognized for winning the ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry. MARM 2005 also will recognize its 50-year ACS members and Fan Zhang, a high school senior at Bergen County Academies, Hackensack, N.J., who won a silver medal as a member of the U.S. team that competed at the 36th International Chemistry Olympiad last summer. Additional award presentations are described on the MARM 2005 website.

MARM 2005's undergraduate poster session on Monday, May 23, provides an exciting opportunity for students to present their research and to network with potential mentors and employers. Students will vie for the Jean Durana Award for best overall poster, the Sigma-Aldrich Award for best poster in organic chemistry, and the CEM Microwave Chemistry Award. The undergraduate awards presentation and eminent scientists lecture will be followed by a special networking reception for the student presenters. The ";Chromatography Forum of Delaware Valley Student Award"symposium will feature eight of the best separations papers.

Several events are planned specifically for graduate students. On Tuesday, May 24, the ACS New York and North Jersey Sections will cohost the graduate student poster session, with primary sponsorship from the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation. That afternoon, graduate students are invited to a panel discussion by three pharmaceutical industry leaders on making plans for a career in the pharmaceutical industry. The panel will focus on employment opportunities, especially for new Ph.D.s, and what it is like to work in the pharmaceutical industry.

A networking lunch on Monday will give attendees the opportunity to meet many of the speakers and their fellow attendees from academia and industry. On Tuesday at noon, at the Women Chemists Committee luncheon, ACS past president Elsa Reichmanis will talk on "Breakthroughs in Materials Chemistry for Advanced Technologies: A Collaborative Endeavor." On Wednesday at noon, ACS past president Ronald Breslow will speak on "Chemistry: A Glorious Past & Even Greater Future" at a luncheon celebrating chemists and chemistry.

SCIENCE EDUCATION & CAREERS DAY. Sunday, May 22, is a special day planned for high school students and their teachers, as well as for academic and industrial scientists from all disciplines, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the New Jersey Science Teachers Association (NJSTA). This year, MARM 2005 and NJSTA are meeting concurrently, so science teachers will have an opportunity to take advantage of programming from both meetings. High school student posters and projects will be presented by Chemagination participants, Project SEED students, Intel Project award winners, State Academy of Science participants, and FIRST Robotics teams.

Throughout the day, the IMAX video "Volcanoes of the Deep" will be shown with commentary from Rich Lutz, science adviser for the film who has visited the deep-sea vents upon which the film is based. David Lee will present a Chemistry Wizard Show with demonstrations from the magical world of chemistry, while Mark Croft and Dave Maiullo will entertain with a Spectacular Physics Show, an event featuring demonstrations of physical (and some chemical) principles. The Math Science Learning Center, under the direction of Kathy Scott, has numerous hands-on demonstrations and activities planned for all attendees and will be open all day.

WORKSHOPS. Throughout the meeting workshops of interest to new graduates will be held on employment opportunity subjects such as Exploring Routes To Becoming a High School Teacher, Curriculum Vita Preparation, Interviewing Techniques for Experienced Chemists/Chemical Engineers, Becoming a Teacher at a College/Community College, Internships, Managing an Effective Job Search, Career Enhancements for Chemical Technicians, Getting Research Grants, Job Transitioning to Alternative Careers, Résumé Preparation, and, of special interest to graduate students, a panel discussion on Landing Your First Job at a Pharmaceutical Company. This two-day package of workshops and poster sessions is a powerful, useful collection of grad student opportunities that rarely, if ever, occurs in one place. Register for the workshops on the MARM 2005 website.

CHEMICAL EXPOSITION. A vendor exhibit featuring local and national scientific companies will be held on Monday and Tuesday, May 23 and 24. The exhibit will be directly adjacent to poster presentations and the complimentary food and beverage services. Vendors wishing to participate may contact Jiwen Chen at (908) 740-4931 or sign up online.

CAREER SERVICES. MARM 2005 offers an ACS Regional Employment Clearing House (RECH) for job seekers, one-on-one résumé reviews with trained career consultants, and a broad range of career workshops and panel discussions designed to enhance the careers of chemical professionals.

ACS members and national and student affiliates interested in signing up as job candidates for RECH or registering for the workshops should contact ACS Career Services at (800) 227-5558 ext. 6209 to enroll. Employers interested in recruiting on-site or posting positions in absentia may obtain registration and fee information from ACS Career Services at (800) 227-5558 ext. 6209. The deadline for signing up for RECH is May 6. More information is on the MARM 2005 website.

On Sunday through Tuesday, May 22–24, the ACS Office of Career Services will host numerous workshops for undergraduates. See the MARM website for more information and to sign up.

HOUSING. MARM has reserved single and double rooms on campus in McCormick Residence Hall. These rooms are arranged in clusters of three-bedroom suites with a shared living area and common bath. Daily maid service is available. To reserve a dorm room, please submit the reservation form located at www.marmacs.org/hotels.html.

MARM has also arranged for special rates at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick, (732) 873-1234, and the Radisson Hotel Piscataway (formerly the Sheraton Four Points Barceló), (732) 980-0400 or (800) 368-7764. The Hyatt Regency New Brunswick is a short walk from a New Jersey Transit train station, and the Radisson Hotel Piscataway is located just off Rte. 287, a short drive from Rutgers. Please call either hotel directly to make your reservation. Mention that you are attending the ACS Middle Atlantic Meeting to receive the meeting discount.

MEETING REGISTRATION. Register online at the MARM 2005 website, www.marmacs.org, or the ACS regional meetings website, chemistry.org/meetings/regional. Forms can be downloaded from either site. Take advantage of the discounted fees for advance registration and submit your form online, by fax, or by mail before the May 2 deadline. On-site registration will be available beginning Sunday morning, May 22, at the Rutgers Busch Campus Center from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM. Registration opens 30 minutes before the first session throughout the meeting, closes 30 minutes after the start of the last session or event on Monday and Tuesday, and ends at 11 AM on Wednesday.

GETTING THERE

ACS has negotiated discounted rates for air and ground travel for five days before and after each meeting.

AIR: United [(800) 521-4041, Meeting Plus Code 517SM] and US Airways [(877) 874-7687, Gold File No. 97692959] both offer discounts off published domestic fares and unrestricted coach fares and do not require a Saturday-night stay. United offers 5% off fares booked 30 days in advance. US Airways offers 5% off fares booked 60 days in advance.

GROUND: Contact Avis [(800) 331-1600, ID Code B120799] or Hertz [(800) 654-2240, ID Code CV# 02UZ0004].



PROGRAM SUMMARY

SUNDAY, MAY 22

DAYLONG EVENTS

Math Science Learning Center

Tours of the Chemistry Research Laboratories

IMAX Video, "Volcanoes of the Deep," commentary by Rich Lutz

Short Course: How To Be a More Effective Chemical Hygiene Officer, Russ Phifer

SPECIAL EVENTS

100 Years of Genetics

From Willow Bark to Polyaspirin

The Seascape Then & Now

So You Want To Be a Doctor

Résumé Preparation for Precollege Students

Résumé Preparation for Undergraduates

Public Relations Workshop

Spectacular Physics Show

Counterfeiting: Banknotes to Diamonds

Antibiotic Discoveries at Rutgers

100 Years of Chemistry

Using Technology To Inspire Students, Teachers & Mentors

Career Development Symposium

Forensics Symposium

Chemistry Magic Show

Demonstration: Joseph Priestley

Tech to Great Symposium

Posters & Projects

MONDAY, MAY 23

11 AM–7 PM Exposition

SPECIAL EVENTS

Undergraduate Poster Session

NRCC Certification Exam

Résumé Prep for Experienced Chemists

Interviewing for Experienced Chemists

Astrochemistry

Undergraduate Reception

Résumé Preparation for Recent Graduates & Undergraduates

Managing an Effective Job Search

Alternative Careers

Career Enhancement for Chemical Technicians

Landing Your First Job at a Pharmaceutical Company

Exploring Routes for Becoming a Teacher

Interviewing for Recent Graduates & Undergraduates

SYMPOSIA

Amphiphilic Biomaterials

Bench to Pilot Plant I

Bioinformatics

Biomarkers: Quantification, PK/PD Correlation & Bioanalytical Issues

DNA Gadgets: Making Novel Use of the Physicochemical Properties of DNA

Drug Transporters

Kinases

Materials Chemistry, Inorganic & Organic Polymers

Pharmaceutical Profiling I

Regulatory & Patent Law

Solid-State & Materials Chemistry I

Strategies for Growth

Spectroscopy of Biomolecules, Interfaces & Materials I

About the General Chemistry Laboratory

Bench to Pilot Plant II

Discovery to Commercialization

Organometallic-Catalyzed Synthesis

GPCR/Virtual Screening

Gene Expression: Transcription

Marine Environment Chemistry

Pharmaceutical Profiling II

P450 & Other Metabolizing Enzymes

Solid-State &Materials Chemistry II

Stars & Branched Polymers

Spectroscopy of Biomolecules, Interfaces & Materials II

TUESDAY, MAY 24

11 AM–7 PM Exposition

SPECIAL EVENTS

Graduate Poster Session

Preparing a Curriculum Vitae

Résumé Prep for Experienced Chemists

Internships

Interviewing for Experienced Chemists

Pharmaceutical Engineering Fundamentals, Part I

WCC Lunch

Career in Pharmaceutical Industry

Becoming a Teacher

Getting Research Grants

Résumé Preparation, Recent Grads

Interviewing for Recent Graduates

Pharmaceutical Engineering Fundamentals, Part II

National Historic Chemical Landmark

ACS Past Presidents

High School Teacher Affiliate Group

Keynote Address by Dieter Seebach

Computer Simulations in Chemical Education

Creating PowerPoint Presentations for the Chemistry Classroom

SYMPOSIA

Electronic Structure in Chemistry

Enabling Technologies in the Analytical Laboratory

Gas-Phase Thermochemistry

Green Chemistry I

In-Line Analytics for Reaction Monitoring

Inorganic & Organic Polymers

Ion Channels

Laboratory Experiences in the Undergraduate Curriculum

Molecular Modeling, Drug Discovery I

Nanoparticles & Nanoshells

Mass Spectrometry in ADME Studies

Pharmacokinetics

Surface & Interface Science

Toxicokinetics: Visions in Chemistry I

2005 Chromatography Forum Student Award Symposium

AP Chemistry

Applications of LC-MS in Drug Discovery/Development

Biotransformation

Electronic Structure in Chemistry

Gas-Phase Thermochemistry

Green Chemistry II

Journal of Chemical Education Resource

Molecular Modeling, Drug Discovery II

Proteinase

Regulatory & Patent Law

Research Funding Opportunities

Student Contests in Education

Surface & Interface Science

Targeted Drug Delivery

Visions in Chemistry II

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

SPECIAL EVENTS

Continental Breakfast with ACS District III Director Madeleine M. Joullié

Electrostatic Hazards

Celebrating Chemistry & Chemists Lunch

Microreactors & Microreaction Systems for Development & Production

Awards Reception & Banquet

SYMPOSIA

Advances in Organic Synthesis

Celebrating Chemistry: National Historic Chemical Landmark Symposium

Functional Proteomics & Cell Signaling

Forensic Chemistry Education

Green Chemistry III

Nanoscience & Technology

Surface Modification

Tissue Engineering & Cell-Material Interactions

Toxicological Studies

Cope Scholar Symposium

Enantioselective Reactions & Syntheses

Engineered Biomaterials

History of the New Jersey ACS

Process-Oriented Guided-Inquiry Learning

Polymeric Biomaterials