Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

New Beckman Young Investigators

April 11, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

The Arnold & Mabel Beckman foundation has announced 24 new Beckman Young Investigator (BYI) Awards. Of these award recipients, 13 are in chemistry, biochemistry, or chemical engineering departments.

The foundation, which is located in Irvine, Calif., makes grants to program-related nonprofit research institutions to promote research in chemistry and the life sciences, broadly interpreted, and particularly to foster the invention of methods, instruments, and materials that will open up new avenues of research in science. The BYI program is open to persons with tenure-track appointments in academic and nonprofit institutions that conduct fundamental research in the chemical and life sciences.

To be eligible, an applicant should not have completed more than three full years in his or her tenure-track or other comparable independent research appointment.

Projects are normally funded for a period of three years. When extraordinary circumstances warrant, support may be provided over a one-year or four-year period. Grants are normally in the range of $240,000 over the term of the project.

Award recipients in chemistry, biochemistry, and chemical engineering are Christopher J. Chang, University of California, Berkeley; Matthew P. DeLisa, Cornell University; Justin P. Gallivan, Emory University; Jeffrey J. Gray, Johns Hopkins University; Chuan He, University of Chicago; Carsten Krebs, Pennsylvania State University; Stuart Licht, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Yueh-Lin Loo, University of Texas, Austin; Glenn C. Micalizio, Yale University; Sarah O'Connor, MIT; Joshua D. Rabinowitz, Princeton University; Theresa M. Reineke, University of Cincinnati; and Christina D. Smolke, California Institute of Technology.

 

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS awards Frasch Foundation grants
Teva Grants Awarded
Teva Scholars Selected

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE