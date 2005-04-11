New Beckman Young Investigators

The Arnold & Mabel Beckman foundation has announced 24 new Beckman Young Investigator (BYI) Awards. Of these award recipients, 13 are in chemistry, biochemistry, or chemical engineering departments.
The foundation, which is located in Irvine, Calif., makes grants to program-related nonprofit research institutions to promote research in chemistry and the life sciences, broadly interpreted, and particularly to foster the invention of methods, instruments, and materials that will open up new avenues of research in science. The BYI program is open to persons with tenure-track appointments in academic and nonprofit institutions that conduct fundamental research in the chemical and life sciences.
To be eligible, an applicant should not have completed more than three full years in his or her tenure-track or other comparable independent research appointment.
Projects are normally funded for a period of three years. When extraordinary circumstances warrant, support may be provided over a one-year or four-year period. Grants are normally in the range of $240,000 over the term of the project.
Award recipients in chemistry, biochemistry, and chemical engineering are Christopher J. Chang, University of California, Berkeley; Matthew P. DeLisa, Cornell University; Justin P. Gallivan, Emory University; Jeffrey J. Gray, Johns Hopkins University; Chuan He, University of Chicago; Carsten Krebs, Pennsylvania State University; Stuart Licht, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Yueh-Lin Loo, University of Texas, Austin; Glenn C. Micalizio, Yale University; Sarah O'Connor, MIT; Joshua D. Rabinowitz, Princeton University; Theresa M. Reineke, University of Cincinnati; and Christina D. Smolke, California Institute of Technology.
