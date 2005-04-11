Associations

POLYURETHANE FOAM ASSOCIATION (PFA)

Knoxville

Robert J. Luedeka has left his role as senior vice president at J. P. Hogan & Co. to become executive director of PFA. During his 28 years with J. P. Hogan, he was active in the flexible polyurethane foam industry. Since 1987, Luedeka has developed PFA's public, press, government, and industry communications strategies. He holds a B.S.B.A. in marketing from the University of Denver.

Business

ARKEMA INC.

Philadelphia

George Cornelius, formerly vice president and general counsel, has been elected president and CEO. He joined the company in 1996, and before that he was a partner with the law firm Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott.

William Hamel is the new vice president and general counsel. In his most recent position at Arkema, he was responsible for the environmental law department. He joined the company in 1994 as senior counsel. Prior to that, he was a partner with the firm Marks & Murase.

Patricia McCarthy has been hired as senior vice president and chief financial officer. She was most recently vice president of finance and operations at Pearson Education France. McCarthy has also held positions at TopLog/Interquad, Editions Sybex, and Arthur Andersen.

Gérard Robert has been promoted to senior vice president for manufacturing and regulatory services. He will continue to head the current technology and health, environment, and safety departments. Robert joined the company in 1973. Most of his career of more than 30 years has been spent in upper management positions at firms in the French chemical industry. Robert holds an M.S. in chemical engineering from École Nationale Supérieure des Industries Chimiques, Nancy, France, and an M.S. in chemical engineering from the French Petroleum Institute, Rueil-Malmaison.

OTHER COMPANIES

Kevin Harrison has been hired as technical marketing representative for the polyethylene terephthalate resins business of DAK Americas, Charlotte, N.C. He has worked as vice president and general manager of Wentworth Mold; for that company's previous incarnation, Electraform Industries, Harrison served as technical development manager.

Paul von Hoegen, as senior director in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology practice at the Weinberg Group, Brussels, brings expertise in the life sciences sector, pharmaceutical R&D, and biotechnology. Previously, he worked at GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals on the preclinical and clinical development of vaccines for viral diseases and cancer. Von Hoegen has a Ph.D. in immunology from the German Cancer Research Center, Heidelberg.

Joseph B. Horn has joined AVI BioPharma, Portland, Ore., as vice president of cardiology. He was most recently vice president of international sales and clinical services at Cook Inc. Prior to coming to Cook in 1998, Horn spent eight years as president and CEO of a company he founded, Global Therapeutics, which was acquired by Cook.

Miodrag (Mickey) Micic has been promoted to vice president of R&D at MP Biomedicals (formerly ICN Biomedicals), Irvine, Calif. He was previously a director and product manager for new product development. Prior to joining MP Biomedicals, he worked as a senior application scientist at Veeco Metrology Group. Micic earned a B.Sc. in physics, an M.Sc. in physical chemistry, and a D.Sc. in physical chemistry from the University of Belgrade, Serbia and Montenegro (formerly Yugoslavia); an M.S and a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the University of Miami; and a master's of technology management from Washington State University, Pullman.

Geoffrey Sheppard has joined Scynexis Europe, Ongar, England, as head of radiochemistry. Sheppard has held senior positions in general management and marketing at the Radiochemical Centre (now Amersham International); served as managing director of Porton Cambridge; worked for the Welsh Development Agency; and, most recently, acted as an adviser to high-tech companies. He is also a director of the Asia-Pacific Technology Network. He earned a doctorate in chemistry from Oxford University.

Robert Tsai has transferred from Adhesives Research's corporate headquarters in Glen Rock, Pa., where he was core technologies manager for R&D since the fall of 2000, to the company's R&D technical center in Singapore, where he is the center's technical director. Tsai will work with the U.S. and Ireland R&D centers to develop pressure-sensitive products. He holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from Tunghai University, in Taiwan; an M.S. in chemistry from the University of Puerto Rico; and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Cornell University.

Charles C. (Chad) Waldschmidt has been appointed North America area director at Rhodia Engineering Plastics, Lyon, France. He will split his time between Rhodia's location in Farmington Hills, Mich., and its production facility in Mississauga, Ontario. A 34-year plastics industry veteran who has spent the past 20 years serving the automotive market, Waldschmidt has also held management positions at Montell Polyolefins, Cambridge Industries, GE Plastics, and Borg-Warner Chemicals. He is a graduate of Hillsdale College, in Michigan, with a B.A. in business administration.

Dennis A. Williams has joined Houston-based Benchmark Energy Products as manager of international business development. With more than 25 years' experience in the energy industry, he joins Benchmark from Nalco Energy Services, where he was a research scientist. He holds a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Texas, Arlington, and an M.S. in inorganic chemistry from Iowa State University.

