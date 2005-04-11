Pfizer Expects a Profit Decline

McKinnell [+]Enlarge Credit: PFIZER PHOTO

LaMattina [+]Enlarge Credit: PFIZER PHOTO

PHARMACEUTICALS

Pfizer CEO Hank Mckinnell told financial analysts in New York City that 2005 will be a "transition year" for his company in which sales will be flat and earnings will drop by 6%. He predicted a return to double-digit earnings growth in 2006, driven by a program to save $4 billion per year.

McKinnell and other executives at Pfizer, the world's largest drugmaker, sought to assure analysts that the company's global scale, R&D prowess, and financial strength will help it clear a number of current and upcoming hurdles. These include falling sales for the COX-2 pain relievers Bextra and Celebrex and the emergence of generic competition to high-sales drugs such as Camptosar for cancer, Neurontin for seizures, and the antibiotic Zithromax.

Another hurdle emerged two days after the April 5 meeting when Pfizer announced that it is withdrawing Bextra in the U.S. and Europe following discussions with FDA about the risks of a rare skin reaction. The company will also include a strong warning of potential heart risk in packaging for Celebrex.

At the meeting, the company said it will achieve the $4 billion in annual cost savings by 2008, at a price of up to $6 billion, but analysts were disappointed at the firm's refusal to detail how it arrived at the figure. After the meeting, David R. Risinger, a pharmaceutical analyst at Merrill Lynch, told clients that "at this point, it appears to be somewhat of a phantom number." Risinger expects that the company will leave its sales force largely intact and look for savings in procurement, information technology systems, and manufacturing.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime