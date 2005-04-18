Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Filling the Knowledge Gap

by Nance K. Dicciani
April 18, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

This guest editorial is by Nance K. Dicciani, Honeywell Specialty Materials' president and CEO and chair of the American Chemistry Council's board committee with oversight for its Long-Range Research Initiative.

The chemical industry is unique in being simultaneously a broad, essential catalyst for human advancement and the target of suspicion and mistrust.

Be it through life-saving pharmaceuticals or new materials that make our computers faster or our soldiers safer, chemistry is critical to nearly every facet of human advancement. But at the same time, discoveries over the past decades that chemicals have had unintended consequences have fueled misgivings about their use.

This suspicion, born from a paucity of real information--or worse, from misinformation--has clouded public debate on chemicals and sometimes has led to misguided regulation or legislation.

But how does one fight suspicion and fear? With fact. Indeed, to paraphrase the eminent American thinker Ralph Waldo Emerson, the antidote to fear is knowledge.

A little more than five years ago, the chemical industry, led by the American Chemistry Council (ACC), recognized the need for more scientific fact to ensure that public discourse and resulting regulation are based on data.

It did so by creating the Long-Range Research Initiative, also known as LRI. Its goal: to fill the knowledge gap that often distorts public debate on chemicals and replace misinformation with scientific data. It set out to do this by funding third-party independent research on the potential impacts that chemicals may have on the health of human and wildlife populations, as well as on the environment. Research results belong to the investigator and are published without approval from any LRI committee or ACC.

As chair of the ACC board committee with oversight responsibilities for LRI, I am pleased to say the initiative has produced impressive results. In pure numbers, over 60 projects have been completed under LRI, 300 articles have been published in peer-reviewed publications and 80 in other publications, and 980 presentations have been delivered at scientific meetings. This research has improved the fundamentals of risk assessment. For example, investigators have developed models of how inhaled reactive gases are deposited in the nasal cavity of laboratory animals and humans. This enables assessors to quantitatively extrapolate the dose delivered to sensitive tissues in a rat to those of a human. Still other research has shown the influence of age and genetics on how chemicals move through the body. With such information, assessors can better predict which populations might be more susceptible to exposure.

LRI has developed partnerships with the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Institutes of Health, and other government organizations to make more solid, independent research available to serve as the cornerstone of public policy. Importantly, this effort has been international as well; LRI data and findings have been shared through the International Council of Chemical Associations. More information on the scope and success of the program can be found in LRI's five-year report, "Research That Makes a Difference," accessible at www.uslri.org.

On a broader public-perception level, LRI has helped to fulfill the product stewardship aspect of the industry's crucial Responsible Care efforts by demonstrating that the chemical industry community is committed to safeguarding the environment, health, and safety.

The LRI-sponsored work is continuing today, with research on how to improve ways to detect and evaluate chemicals that may affect the endocrine, immune, and nervous systems; how to better assess effects on the developing organism and children; how to interpret biomonitoring data; and how to measure human exposure more efficiently and effectively.

But clearly, LRI has much more it must achieve, not only to ensure that tomorrow's regulations and public policies are based on facts, but also to ensure that the chemical industry can continue to be the enabling force for human advancement.

I encourage all readers not only to learn more and tell others about LRI and its importance to our industry, but also to find out how you can play a part in funding or guiding LRI efforts going forward.

Nance K. Dicciani
Honeywell Specialty Materials

 

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS joins consortium to confront sexual harassment in the sciences
Health Impacts Urged In Policy Decisions
Research Plan Needed For Biomonitoring

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE