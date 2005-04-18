Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Metal Stays Put

Study indicates chromium(VI) is less mobile than commonly believed

by Mitch Jacoby
April 18, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

ENVIRONMENTAL SLEUTHS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY MITCH JACOBY
Northwestern chemists (clockwise from left) Geiger, Nguyen, Mifflin, Al-Abadleh, and Bertin discuss experiment strategies.
Credit: PHOTO BY MITCH JACOBY
Northwestern chemists (clockwise from left) Geiger, Nguyen, Mifflin, Al-Abadleh, and Bertin discuss experiment strategies.

ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE

As metals and other pollutants flow in groundwater streams, their interactions with minerals and organic compounds derived from decomposition of plant matter and other sources can influence the rate at which they are carried from one location to another.

Predicting transport properties in geochemical systems requires a detailed understanding of the way metal ions bind at water-mineral interfaces, particularly in the presence of organic species. But probing those interfaces, especially at low metal concentrations, has remained challenging.

Now, a group of Northwestern chemists has devised a sensitive method for examining the interactions of chromate ions (CrO42–) with functionalized mineral surfaces under controlled conditions. Chemistry professors Franz M. Geiger and SonBinh T. Nguyen and coworkers Hind A. Al-Abadleh, Amanda L. Mifflin, and Paul A. Bertin find that in their model system, which simulates ubiquitous organic-rich soils, the toxic species Cr(VI) is transported two to three times slower than predicted by the transport model commonly used in environmental studies (J. Phys. Chem. B, published online April 7, dx.doi.org/10.1021/jp050782o).

Using siloxane-attachment chemistry, Geiger and coworkers pattern a quartz (silica) surface with molecules terminated with carboxylic acid and methyl ester functional groups. The decorated surface, which is brought into contact with CrO42– solution, serves as the model geochemical interface and as part of an optical system for laser interrogation.

Using femtosecond light pulses, the group probes the interface and tracks adsorbed Cr(VI) ions with second-harmonic-generation spectroscopy. The setup enables the chemists to follow chromate ion adsorption in the micromolar concentration range and at submonolayer surface coverages directly at the interface, which has not been done until now. The results show that chromate binding depends on the nature of the functional group (more binding to carboxylic acid than to ester groups) and on the extent of chromate surface coverage.

Armed with a data set that reaches into a previously unattainable low-surface-coverage regime, the group shows that an adsorption model that includes cooperative binding effects due to stabilizing interactions between neighboring adsorbed chromate ions readily explains the experimental observations.

The upshot is that the predictive power of today's pollutant-transport models is poor, Geiger explains, because those models are based on binding constants derived from bulk measurements that overlook cooperative surface effects responsible for slower transport.

He says "the slower transport means warning a village that a contaminant plume in their water supply is going to reach them in two to three months--not one."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scanning probe method measures vibrations between a pair of molecules
Missing Piece Of Catalysis Puzzle Found
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Far-Out Order In Solvents

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE