New Products

Chemicals and materials



NANOPOWDERS Nontoxic, magnetic nanomaterial is designed to be used in magnetic resonance imaging applications as a contrast agent in place of gadolinium dyes. It improves the ability to view internal organs for diagnostic or research purposes. QuantumSphere Inc., www.qsinano.com

MAGNETS Suspended permanent magnets are suitable for separation applications on wet or dry materials. They require no power source and need only minimal maintenance. The long, flat circuit provides a large area of coverage with a maximum depth of field. Eriez, www.eriez.com



Literature and services

LABWARE Catalog offers full specifications, use and care information, and complete descriptions for more than 2,000 items. Products include plastic bottles, carboys, cryogenic vials, water samplers, and disposable flasks. Nalge Nunc International, www.nalgene.com

FLUID METERING Pump and dispenser catalog includes a full line of products for laboratory, industrial, process, and OEM applications. Products feature piston-type positive displacement units with no valves and a low dead volume. Fluid Metering, www.fmipump.com

ULTRASONIC BONDING Booklet highlights the use of ultrasonics in filter assembly applications. Multiple layers of nonwoven filter media can be cut and sealed without thread or adhesives. High-frequency vibration produces heat that melts and fuses target materials. Sonobond Ultrasonics, www.sonobondultrasonics.com

BIOSCIENCE The 300-page color catalog features more than 2,000 products for molecular biology, genomics, proteomics, and drug discovery. Catalog items include competent cells, vectors, mutagenasis tools, and PCR equipment. Stratagene, www.stratagene.com

Instruments and labware

GENOTYPING Automated, multiplexed system delivers 4,000 to 3 million genotypes per day at a consistent cost per sample regardless of throughput. Accurate results can be obtained using as little as 2 ng of genomic DNA. Device can be run manually or integrated with plate-handling robotics. Beckman-Coulter, www.beckmancoulter.com

FLASH PURIFICATION High-throughput system features easy scale-up, full cartridge-range compatibility, and cartridge stacking for bimodal separations. Device works with most flash-solvent delivery systems. Supelco Technical Services, www.sigmaaldrich.com/supelco

FREEZER PROBE Sealed thermometer assembly can be placed within a dry or wet environment from –200 °C to 156 °C. Designed as a calibration standard, the probe has an accuracy of ±0.05 °C. Hart Scientific, www.hartscientific.com

COUNTER Radioisotope counting system for HPLC systems eliminates fraction collection and allows on-line detection of low-level peaks. It is programmed to stop the flow at set intervals to count a predefined peak or to count whenever a peak is detected. The outgoing column flow can be spilt between the radio detector and a mass spectrometer. LabLogic Systems, www.lablogic.com

Plant materials and equipment

MANOMETER Gang-mounted, well-type manometers can couple up to six standard manometers in a side-by-side configuration. U-tube models are primary pressure measurement standards and are available for vacuum, gauge, or absolute pressure. Devices are constructed from aluminum, stainless steel, and glass and require no power. Meriam Process Technologies, www.meriam.com

PARTICLE SIZE DETECTION Analyzer automates the sieve analysis of dry granular materials. It classifies and weighs each fraction, calculates and stores weight values, and reports the data to a PC. Models are available with six two-inch sieves or nine half-height sieves, with either manual or autofeed options. Rotax, www.rotex.com

MOISTURE ANALYZER Device provides real-time measurement of trace moisture in NH3, HCl, HBr, and NF3. Features include increased durability under vacuum, electropolished gas cells, and an improved signal-to-noise ratio. Measurement intervals are typically less than one minute. Midac, www.midac.com

DISCRETE ANALYZER Wet chemistry analyzer provides automated analysis of routine tests of water and wastewater, as well as industrial samples. Up to 84 samples can be loaded into the analyzer without interrupting an ongoing analysis. Software will optimize the test sequence, running up to 200 samples per hour. Reagent levels are automatically monitored. EST Analytical, www.estanalytical.com