229th National Meeting

San Diego, Calif., March 13-17

January 10, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 2
MEETING INFO ON THE WEB: http://chemistry.org/meetings/

Technical Program Summary
General Program
Registration
Housing
Transportation
Member Services
Special Services
Presidential Events
Social & Special Events
Workshops
Exposition
Chemjobs Career Centerr
Short Courses

The American Chemical Society's 229th National Meeting will be held in San Diego. Thirty of the society's technical divisions, two secretariats, and nine committees will participate in just over 930 technical sessions. More than 9,200 papers will be presented.

Presidential events planned by ACS President William F. Carroll are grouped under the heading "Presidential Agenda: Enterprise 2015." Carroll's societywide effort is aimed at developing scenarios of how the chemical enterprise—education, industry, and government—will change over the next 10 years and helping current and future members adapt to and take advantage of opportunities as they arise. Four symposia will address these issues: "Chemistry Enterprise 2015: Where in the World Will We Be? The Big Pictutre," "Closing the Gap for Underrepresented Groups by 2015: Proactive Strategies Are the Key," "Preparing for Careers in Chemical Technology," and "Communicating Beyond Generational Differences: Boomers, X-ers & Millennials in the Industrial Workplace."

Other special symposia explore how to get a job in academia and teaching high school as a second career. On Sunday, a festival in Cesar Chavez Park will bring chemistry to the community with a bilingual event featuring music, hands-on chemistry activities, demonstrations, and more. The 4th Annual Younger Chemists Committee 5-K Fun Run/1.5-Mile Walk and the Women Chemists Committee golf tournament are two more active events in which meeting attendees can participate.

The ACS awards dinner and ceremony will be held on Tuesday evening, March 15. George A. Olah will deliver the Priestley Medal Address at this event. Other ACS award winners will deliver their addresses throughout the meeting.

Of course, opportunities for continuing education will be offered through ACS divisional and other workshops and through exposition workshops. The exposition itself will be held in Halls B & C of the San Diego Convention Center and will be open Monday through Wednesday. Companies and professional organizations will showcase their wares.

