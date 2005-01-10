District IV Votes for Bigham

Eric C. Bigham, manager of discovery R&D at GlaxoSmithKline, Research Triangle Park, N.C., has won the runoff election for ACS District IV director. He defeats incumbent Paul R. Jones, professor of chemistry at the University of North Texas, Denton. Bigham received 1,771 votes, and Jones received 1,553. There were 14 invalid ballots.
The runoff was necessary because in the four-way District IV director race that was held last fall, no candidate received greater than 50% of the votes cast (C&EN, Nov. 22, 2004, page 16). Hence, according to ACS bylaws, the top two vote recipients, Bigham and Jones, were on the ballot in this runoff election. Robert L. Lichter of Merrimack Consultants, Atlanta, and petition candidate John L. Massingill Jr., Southwest Texas State University, San Marcos, were candidates in the earlier contest.
