Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Industry Responds to Tsunami Victims

Donations of cash, services, and materials follow massive tragedy in Asia

by Marc S. Reisch
January 10, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

DISASTER RELIEF

Not since the events of Sept. 11, 2001, has there been such an outpouring of corporate sympathy and largess for the victims of disaster.

As the number of confirmed dead from the Dec. 26, 2004, Indian Ocean tsunami now approaches 150,000, many chemical and pharmaceutical industry companies are sending help.

Already, private relief agencies; airlifts organized by the U.S. and other countries; and authorities in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, and other affected regions have mobilized to assist survivors. Worldwide, governments have pledged more than $4 billion in aid.

But DuPont CEO Charles O. Holliday Jr. points out that &quot;disaster relief on this scale requires not just the resources of governments and nongovernmental organizations. It also depends on the generosity of companies and individuals.&quot; DuPont, like many other firms, pledged its own cash and promised to match employee contributions to aid survivors. DuPont itself is sending $1 million in cash and products such as protective clothing for relief workers, food, and disinfectant.

Because the need for medicines is so great, a number of pharmaceutical firms are stepping in to help. In addition to a cash donation of $10 million to local and international relief organizations, Pfizer is contributing $25 million worth of anti-infective products. GlaxoSmithKline has already provided more than 2 million doses of antibiotics to the disaster area and plans a donation of $3.8 million to relief operations.

Abbott Laboratories is sending $2 million in funding and another $2 million in prescription drugs and nutritional aids. Roche has promised enough antibacterial and antibiotic medicines to treat 80,000 people. Sanofi-Aventis said 70,000 packs of antibiotics, antidiarrhea medicines, and antibacterial treatments are on their way to Sri Lanka.

General Electric pledged more than $10 million in cash, products, and services. It has promised to deploy mobile water filtration plants, as well as portable medical equipment including X-ray and ultrasound equipment.

Dow Chemical pledged $5 million to the disaster relief effort, including $1 million in funds matching individual contributions from Dow employees and retirees. ExxonMobil also pledged $5 million in assistance. BASF promised $1.3 million and promised to match employee contributions through Jan. 31.

In the first four days following the disaster, Bayer donated money and goods worth $600,000, and local subsidiaries in Asia supplied technical assistance, relief workers, and medicines.

ACS Board Chairman James D. Burke and President William F. Carroll have urged ACS members to contribute to their nations' appeals for financial relief to benefit victims. In a letter to chemical societies in stricken countries, the two have offered ACS assistance in restoring science and engineering infrastructure.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Groups to provide funding for unmet health conditions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical industry favors Trump while pharmaceutical companies prefer Biden in US election contributions
Paint and coatings industry plays role in global pandemic

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE