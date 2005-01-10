Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Liquid-crystal Collage

Custom-made molecules assemble into pentagonal and other unusual patterns

by Mitch Jacoby
January 10, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

ORDERLY
[+]Enlarge
An optical micrograph (top) reveals the texture of liquid crystals with novel structures that form from tailor-made T-shaped molecules (below). In a related compound, alkyl chains assemble in triangular and square-shaped regions (yellow and green) and polar segments form pentagons (blue-purple), as seen in an electron-density map (right).
An optical micrograph (top) reveals the texture of liquid crystals with novel structures that form from tailor-made T-shaped molecules (below). In a related compound, alkyl chains assemble in triangular and square-shaped regions (yellow and green) and polar segments form pentagons (blue-purple), as seen in an electron-density map (right).

MATERIALS CHEMISTRY

Nature put a hex on fives. Hexagon shapes, such as those found in beehive honeycombs, are common motifs in natural materials. But not pentagons. It's been known for ages that the geometry of regular five-sided objects prevents them from tiling a flat surface.

Now, researchers in Europe have shown that custom-made molecules can assemble into liquid-crystal networks based on pentagonal honeycombs and other unusual patterns [Science, 307, 96 (2005)]. The study presents new methods for controlling supramolecular architectures and eventually may lead to new types of materials used in liquid-crystal displays and related technologies.

The shapes of molecules and incompatibility of molecular segments are two key factors that drive organization in liquid-crystal phases. Many liquid-crystal systems are based on molecules that feature a fairly rigid aromatic section surrounded by flexible molecular chains. That configuration often leads to an array of circular columns in a lattice with hexagonal symmetry.

To prepare the new types of honeycomb structures, the European researchers designed molecules that turn the common liquid-crystal structures inside out. In the latest work, rigid rodlike sections form the outer frame of polygons, and the interior is filled with flexible molecular chains of predetermined length.

According to the team, which includes chemistry professor Carsten Tschierske, Bin Chen, and Ute Baumeister of Martin Luther University, Halle-Wittenberg, Germany, and professor Goran Ungar and Xiangbing Zeng in the department of engineering materials at the University of Sheffield, in England, the idea is to control the chain length--and hence the internal dimensions of the polygons--such that each polygon's perimeter works out to be an integral number of rod lengths. A perimeter equal to four rod lengths should result in square cylinders. A 5-rod-length perimeter should yield pentagonal columns, and so forth. And that's just what the group finds.

Guided by their earlier work with liquid-crystals based on triblock molecules, the team made T-shaped molecules consisting of three incompatible segments: a rodlike aromatic core, a pair of terminal lipophilic and flexible alkyl chains (the top of the T), and a polar group (the body of the T).

By varying the volume fractions of polar and nonpolar segments and controlling the temperature, the group observed several liquid-crystal phases, which they probed by using a combination of microscopy, X-ray diffraction, and computational procedures. In one case, the group determined that the liquid crystal was composed of pentagonal sections of polar chains separated from one another by triangular and square-shaped segments containing alkyl chains. A related compound formed square-shaped and triangular columns in a 2:1 ratio.

In classical geometry, perfect pentagons cannot be used to tile a plane. But liquid crystals bend the rules--and the structures--slightly. As Tschierske explains, the periodic organization of pentagonal cylinders observed in this case "is a result of the unique combination of order and mobility in the fluid state of liquid crystals. That fluidity allows the pentagons to be deformed slightly, which is required for this type of regular tiling."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecule spins in its crystal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How Researchers Formed A Pure, Chiral Crystal From Mixed Ingredients
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecular Shuttles Get Organized

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE