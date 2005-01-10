Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Meeting Kyoto Protocol Goals

European Union firms begin carbon dioxide emissions trading

by BETTE HILEMAN
January 10, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

GLOBAL CHANGE

On the first day of the new year, 12,000 industrial plants across Europe began facing new limits on their carbon dioxide emissions. These plants also have begun trading emission allowances in a new carbon emissions trading market that operates somewhat like a stock exchange.

These actions are part of the European Union's effort to meet its target under the Kyoto protocol: an 8% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from the 1990 level by 2012. The treaty will go into effect in February.

Most of the EU plants are in energy-intensive industries, such as electricity generation, steel, cement, paper, glass, and oil refining. Facilities that exceed their emission targets can pay a fine or purchase emission allowances from firms with emissions lower than their targets.

Views are mixed about whether the carbon limits will put EU companies at a large competitive disadvantage. A study conducted for the EU employers' federation, UNICE, found that economic growth would be reduced, for example, 0.48% in 2010 alone, compared with a scenario in which the Kyoto protocol is not implemented. But the European Commission, using a different set of assumptions, says the new carbon limits will reduce economic growth by less than 0.1% in 2010.

Even though the U.S. has not ratified the Kyoto protocol, some American executives believe that mandatory CO2 emissions reductions are inevitable. In 2003, a group of U.S. firms, including DuPont, Ford Motor, American Electric Power (AEP), International Paper, and Motorola, established the Chicago Climate Exchange to gain experience in buying and selling emission permits and in reducing their own emissions.

"We believe it is likely at some point in the next several years that some sort of legislation will be passed in the U.S. requiring mandatory emission reductions," says Bruce H. Braine, vice president of strategic policy analysis at AEP. "We are very interested in having a system in place for dealing with greenhouse gases," he adds.

Although European companies might be slightly disadvantaged by the carbon caps over the next few years, in the long run they will be making more money from investments in energy efficiency, says Jeff Fiedler, climate policy specialist at the Natural Resources Defense Council.

"The EU will get a head start in thinking about trading and will get a head start in developing new efficient technologies," says Neil Strachan, staff economist at the Pew Center for Global Climate Change.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

EU closing in on reform of emission trading program
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carbon Conundrum
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
California Begins Carbon Controls

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE