People

Rich to Receive Smissman Bristol-myers Squibb Award

January 10, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 2
Daniel H. Rich, Ralph F. Hirschmann Professor of Medicinal & Organic Chemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, will receive the 2005 Smissman Bristol-Myers Squibb Award from ACS's Division of Medicinal Chemistry. Given out in odd-numbered years to a scientist whose research, teaching, or service has had a substantial impact on the intellectual and theoretical development of the field of medicinal chemistry, the Smissman Award will be formally presented at the fall ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C.

Rich's research has focused on the design and synthesis of protease inhibitors, the conformational aspects of cyclic peptides, enzyme inhibition, and molecular modeling. He has also studied enzyme kinetics and synthetic methods for unusual amino acids and peptide chemistry, including protecting groups, and has published extensively on peptide toxins and inhibitors of HIV and aspartyl proteases.

Rich received his bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Minnesota; in 1968, he completed his Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Cornell University. Rich received the ACS Division of Medicinal Chemistry Award in 1992, the Ralph F. Hirschmann Award in 1993, and an Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award in 1999. He served as chair of the Division of Medicinal Chemistry in 1992.

 

