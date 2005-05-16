The 60th ACS Northwest Regional Meeting and the Small Chemical Businesses Conference (NORM-SCHB 2005), both hosted by the ACS Alaska Section, will be held at the Westmark Hotel in Fairbanks, Alaska, from Wednesday, June 15, through Saturday, June 18. NORM aims to facilitate the exchange of information among chemists in industry, business, government, and academia and the general public. The technical program will feature sessions on chemical education as well as on atmospheric and environmental, inorganic and organometallic, analytical, and physical chemistry. Symposia topics include "Emerging Analytical Laboratory Programs To Address Terrorism and/or Contaminant Concerns," "Environmental Sensors & Homeland Security/Defense Sensor Applications," "Persistent Organic Pollutants in the Arctic," "Natural Resources Chemistry," "Environmental Spectroscopy," and "Small Chemical Businesses." The concurrent SCHB conference will include a session on what a chemist needs to start and successfully operate a small chemical business and a session of talks by successful owners of small chemical businesses.

Fairbanks, Alaska [+]Enlarge Credit: FAIRBANKS CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU

NORM-SCHB 2005 AT A GLANCE

Dates: June 15-18

Location: Westmark Hotel, Fairbanks, Alaska

Website: www.norm-schb-2005.org

Information contacts: Larry Taylor, general meeting cochair, Taylor@LabSafari.com; Marlys Schneider, general meeting cochair, marlys@acsalaska.net or fnmes@uaf.edu; or the ACS Office of Regional Meetings (800) 227-5558, ext. 6129, reglmtgs@acs.org

TECHNICAL PROGRAM. NORM-SCHB 2005 will offer more than 20 sessions, including a keynote talk on Thursday evening by Oliver Sacks, University of Alaska BP Visiting Professor, titled "Journey into Wonder: Reflections on a Chemical Boyhood." Sacks is a practicing neurologist in New York, noted for his books "The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat"; "Awakenings"; and, more recently, "Uncle Tungsten: Memories of a Chemical Boyhood." A reception and book signing will follow.

"Chemistry and the Environment" is the underlying theme for much of the technical program. "Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) in the Arctic" will address three topics: POPs in the physical environment, POPs in food webs (including in people), and POPs in public health and policy decisions. "Environmental Sensors & Homeland Security/Defense Sensor Applications" will cover the development and application of sensors to both environmental and security issues. "Environmental Spectroscopy" will present ways to apply optical spectroscopic techniques--FTIR, UV-Vis, Raman, photothermal/photoacoustic, and Mössbauer spectroscopies--to environmental research problems.

"Emerging Analytical Laboratory Programs To Address Terrorism and/or Contaminant Concerns" will include a review of statistical methods for deciding if reports of clusters of rare, unusual, or unexplained illnesses are merely chance or indicative of an epidemic. Also covered will be analytical methods to test biological samples for exposure to hazardous materials. Technical program updates can be found at the NORM-SCHB 2005 website, www.norm-schb-2005.org.

SCIENCE EDUCATION. The ACS Office of Graduate Education will offer two workshops at the meeting. A workshop titled "ACS 'Chemistry' Textbook" will be held from 8 AM to 5 PM on Wednesday, June 15, and will be led by Jerry Bell of the ACS Office of Graduate Education. This workshop for college and university instructors and secondary school honors chemistry teachers will include a brief presentation on the background and motivation for the project and the rationale for the structure of the textbook. Most of the workshop is devoted to hands-on participation in group activities and pointers about how this approach is accomplished in classrooms. These activities also provide a way to include and explain content and concepts from the text, some of which may be unfamiliar. The session will include an introduction to the textbook's Web companion with its interactive animated exercises that illustrate, reinforce, and extend the content and concepts in the text. An introduction to the "Faculty Resource & Organizational Guide" (FROG), an online resource with complete instructions for all activities and extensive solutions to the in-chapter activities that many instructors find essential as they first start to use this new approach, will also be discussed.

A workshop on "Teaching & Learning with 'Chemistry in Context'" will be held from 8 AM to 5 PM on Saturday, June 18. Lucy Pryde Eubanks, Clemson University, and Catherine H. Middlecamp, University of Wisconsin, Madison, will lead this workshop. "Chemistry in Context," the widely used ACS textbook for chemistry nonmajors, is now in its fifth edition. The workshop is designed to answer the questions "What has stood the test of time?" and "What's new?"

This workshop will also allow participants to experience some of the strategies that have made "Chemistry in Context" so successful. The text engages students in the chemistry of complex topics such as air quality, ozone depletion, global warming, drinking water quality, energy alternatives, polymers, and drug design. Challenges for instructors include teaching chemistry on a need-to-know basis, encouraging critical-thinking skills through writing, evaluating risk-benefit analysis, and facilitating effective class discussions. Effective use of resources found on the McGraw-Hill Online Learning Center will be highlighted. Suggestions on how to evaluate student learning in a contextual chemistry course will be explored, as will integration of hands-on activities in the lab or classroom. For further information and to register for the workshops, contact Marta Gmurczyk, m_gmurczyk@acs.org, (800) 227-5558 ext. 4588.

ACS President William F. Carroll will deliver a plenary address as part of a presidential event, "Chemical Education: Second Careers Teaching High School Chemistry," on Thursday morning. Carroll's yearlong project, Enterprise 2015, is a built-by-members look at the changing nature of the chemical enterprise in the U.S. in industry, education, and government, influenced by local and global events. It is expected to culminate in a final report on how members might position themselves to understand and benefit from the changes. More information about Enterprise 2015 can be found at chemistry.org/chemistryenterprise2015.html.

NORM-SCHB 2005 has two events specifically for students on Friday. Students will have the opportunity to chat with Sacks during breakfast, and an undergraduate research poster session will be held during lunch.

SPECIAL EVENTS. On Wednesday afternoon, Harry M. Walker, author of "Outhouses of Alaska," will present a slide show and seminar on these great Alaskan artistic and architectural marvels. After the slide show, Walker will be available for book signings. The opening mixer follows at 5 PM and will feature the vendor exposition and a poster session.

On June 16, there is a tour of the Large Animal Research Station (LARS), beginning at 2:30 PM, and the cost is $20. Tickets may be purchased with advance registration, and there will be tickets available at the registration desk on-site. The tour offers a closer view of the musk oxen, caribou, and reindeer maintained at LARS for education and research.

On Friday, attendees may take a tour of the Fort Knox Gold Mine, one of the largest gold mining and milling operations in the world and the largest in North America. The mill grinds 40,000 tons of ore each day to extract gold. The tour begins at 8:30 AM and is limited to 20 people. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased with advance registration.

The ACS Northwest Regional Industrial Innovation Awards Symposium will honor Mary Bliss and Ned Wogman of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Richland, Wash., for the development of PUMA (Pu Monitoring and Analysis), a revolutionary radiation monitoring system that uses glass fibers to detect the presence of radionuclides such as plutonium. Another Regional Industrial Innovation Award will go to Allison Campbell, also of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, for the development of a bioceramic coating for implants that mimics bone growth and extends artificial implant life. Bliss, Wogman, and Campbell will present their research on Friday beginning at 5:30 PM and then receive the awards, which are sponsored by the ACS Office of Industry Member Programs.

An outdoor Alaskan salmon bake at Fairbanks' Pioneer Park will be held on Friday at 7 PM. During this gala event, the ACS Northwest Award for Excellence in High School Chemistry Teaching will be presented to David Jones of Big Sky High School in Missoula, Mont., and the ACS Northwest Regional Industrial Innovation Awardees will be recognized.

Immediately following the salmon bake, attendees are invited to join ACS District VI Director Stanley H. Pine and other ACS Board members present for an informal ice cream social and member open forum. Recent ACS Board of Directors actions and activities will be discussed and NORM-SCHB 2005 attendees will have the opportunity to share their ideas, questions, and concerns about ACS.

CAREER SERVICES. NORM-SCHB 2005 will offer a Chemjobs Regional Employment Center. Employers and candidates for employment may sign up, post jobs and résumés, and search entirely online. ACS members and national and student affiliates interested in submitting their résumés to employers, as well as employers interested in submitting job openings, should go to chemistry.org/careers and follow the instructions to sign up; or contact Garretta D. Rollins at (800) 227-5558 ext. 6209.

A comprehensive career employment center will provide an array of career services, including online job searches, job postings, career workshops, career assistance, and one-on-one résumé reviews. The ACS Department of Career Services will sponsor three one-hour professional development workshops on Thursday morning: "Employment Trends" at 9 AM, "Résumé Preparation" at 10 AM, and "Interviewing Skills" at 11 AM.

Résumé Reviews will be held on Thursday afternoon and on Friday. Members and national and student affiliates wishing to have their résumé reviewed by an ACS career consultant should preregister on-site at the registration desk. For further information about any of these workshops, call (800) 227-5558 ext. 6076.

EXHIBITION. A vendor exposition will be held on Wednesday from 5 to 8 PM and Thursday from 9 AM to 5 PM. The exposition will share space with the planned poster sessions. Coffee breaks will be held in the expo area on Thursday. Lunch will be available from 1 to 2:30 PM on Thursday during the biochemistry and organic chemistry poster session. Vendors interested in participating in NORM-SCHB 2005 should contact the meeting cochair, Larry Taylor, Taylor@LabSafari.com or the public relations/exhibits chair, Brad Olson, bolson@analyticagroup.com.

HOUSING & TRAVEL. Though the Westmark is the meeting site, other blocks of rooms have been reserved for NORM-SCHB 2005 attendees at the Regency Hotel, (907) 452-3200 (adjacent to the Westmark); the Captain Bartlett Inn, (907) 452-1888; and the Best Western Fairbanks Inn, (877) 456-6602. The rate at the Regency and the Best Western is $137 single/double, and the Captain Bartlett rate is $99 single/double with a $10 surcharge for each additional occupant. All rates are subject to the 8% borough bed tax. Reservations must be made by June 1; refer to NORM 05 when making reservations to receive these rates.

Special fares for the conference have been negotiated with Alaska Airlines, which flies to most major U.S cities and has a codeshare arrangement with American Airlines. Mention code CMR 7428 when making reservations through the Alaska Airlines Group Desk at (800) 445-4435. This code will result in a 10% reduction from published fares.

GETTING THERE

ACS has negotiated discounted rates for air and ground travel for five days before and after each meeting.

AIR: United: (800) 521-4041, Meeting Plus Code 517SM, and US Airways: (877) 874-7687, Gold File No. 97692959. Both airlines offer discounts off published domestic fares and unrestricted coach fares and do not require a Saturday night stay. United offers 5% off fares booked 30 days in advance. US Airways offers 5% off fares booked 60 days in advance.

GROUND: Avis: (800) 331-1600, ID Code B120799, or Hertz: (800) 654-2240, ID Code CV# 02UZ0005.

MEETING REGISTRATION. Register online at the NORM-SCHB 2005 website, www.norm-schb-2005.org, or the ACS website, chemistry.org/meetings/regional. The deadline for advance registration is May 27.

All registrations must be prepaid either by check or credit card to be processed. On-site registration and distribution of program books will be held from 11 AM to 8 PM on Wednesday, from 7:30 AM to 5 PM on Thursday, and from 7:30 AM to 5 PM on Friday. Requests for refunds must be made in writing to the ACS Office of Society Services, 1155--16th St., N.W., Washington, D.C. 20036 or e-mail oss@acs.org. Full refunds will be issued through May 27; between May 27 and June 15, a $20 processing fee will be assessed. No refunds will be issued after June 15.

PROGRAM SUMMARY

SPECIAL EVENTS

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

8:00 AM­5:00 PM--"ACS 'Chemistry' Textbook" workshop

11:00 AM­5:00 PM--Vendor Setup

11:00 AM­8:00 PM--Registration

3:00­5:00 PM--"Outhouses of Alaska" Seminar & Book Signing

5:00­8:00 PM--Welcoming Mixer, Exposition & Poster Session

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

7:30 AM­5:00 PM--Registration

8:00 AM­9:00 AM--Plenary Address by ACS President William F. Carroll

9:00­10:00 AM--Career Services Workshop: Employment Trends

9:00 AM­5:00 PM--Vendor Exposition

10:00­11:00 AM--Career Services Workshop: Résumé Preparation

11:00 AM­noon--Career Services Workshop: Interviewing Skills

1:00­2:30 PM--Lunch with Vendors

1:30­4:30 PM--Career Services Workshop: Résumé Reviews

2:30 PM--Tour of the Large Animal Research Station (LARS)

8:00­9:00 PM--Plenary Address by Oliver Sacks, "Journey into

Wonder: Reflections on a Chemical Boyhood," Davis Concert Hall, University of Alaska

9:00-10:00 PM--Reception & Book Signing, Great Hall, University of<br > Alaska

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

7:30 AM­5:00 PM--Registration

8:00­9:00 AM--Student Breakfast with Oliver Sacks

8:30 AM--Tour of the Fort Knox Gold Mine

8:30 AM­noon--Career Services Workshop: Résumé Reviews

12:30­2:30 PM--NORM Board Meeting

5:30­6:30 PM--Industrial Innovation Award Symposium & Reception

7:00­9:00 PM--Alaskan Salmon Bake, Pioneer Park

9:00 PM--Ice Cream Social with ACS District VI Director Stanley H. Pine, Moose Creek Shelter at Pioneer Park

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

7:30 AM­noon--Registration

8:00 AM­5:00 PM--Workshop: "Teaching & Learning with 'Chemistry in Context'"

TECHNICAL PROGRAM

THURSDAY MORNING

Natural Resources Chemistry I

Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPS) in the Arctic I

Biochemistry & Organic Poster Session

THURSDAY AFTERNOON

Natural Resources Chemistry II

POPS in the Arctic II

Analytical Chemistry

Physical Chemistry

FRIDAY MORNING

Emerging Analytical Laboratory Programs To Address Terrorism and/or Contaminant Concerns

Environmental Sensors & Homeland Security/Defense Sensor Applications I

Small Chemical Businesses I

FRIDAY AFTERNOON

Undergraduate Research Posters

Chemical Education

Environmental Spectroscopy

Environmental Sensors & Homeland Security/Defense Sensor Applications II

Small Chemical Businesses II

Industrial Innovation

SATURDAY MORNING

Atmospheric & Environmental

Inorganic & Organometallic