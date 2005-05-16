Advertisement

People

Community Activities Award Winners

May 16, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 20
Most Popular in People

POSTER CHILDREN Winning posters for the NCW contest
[+]Enlarge
3rd-4th grade, by Kira Prabhu
3rd-4th grade, by Kira Prabhu

At the spring national meeting in San Diego, members of the American Chemical Society Committee on Community Activities selected winners for the 2004 National Chemistry Week Poster Contest and the Chemvention Competition, which were organized by ACS's Office of Community Activities.

[+]Enlarge
5th-8th grade, by Rebecca Peot
5th-8th grade, by Rebecca Peot
[+]Enlarge
K-2nd grade, by Tara Prabhu;
K-2nd grade, by Tara Prabhu;
[+]Enlarge
9th-12th grade, by Tranh Chen
9th-12th grade, by Tranh Chen

In the 2004 NCW Poster Contest, K-12 students were asked to design a poster based on the 2004 NCW theme, "Health & Wellness." A winner and an honorable mention awardee were selected in each of four grade categories; first-place winner received a handheld color television, while honorable mentions garnered a set of handheld two-way radios.

The winners are the following:

◾ K-2nd grade. First place: Tara Prabhu, North Jersey Section; honorable mention: Courtney Strey, San Antonio Section

◾ 3rd-4th grade. First place: Kira Prabhu, North Jersey Section; honorable mention: Taylor Garrison, Mid-Hudson Section

◾ 5th-8th grade. First place: Rebecca Peot, Milwaukee Section; honorable mention: Helen Xu, Delaware Section

◾ 9th-12th grade. First place: Tranh Chen, Chemical Society of Washington; honorable mention: Sehee Kim, Philadelphia Section

For the 2004 Chemvention contest, active ACS student affiliate chapters were challenged to develop a procedure or device to measure the amount of albumin in an aqueous solution of powdered egg whites as accurately and precisely as possible. Five finalists were announced during the San Diego ACS Student Affiliate Award Ceremony.

The University of Scranton took top honors, winning a grand prize of $2,000 to be used toward the purchase of a computer system.

Finalists were Gannon University, Erie, Pa.; Tarleton State University, Stephenville, Texas; the University of Colorado, Denver; and the University of Pittsburgh, Titusville. Each team received $50.

 

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

