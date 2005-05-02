Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Nanotech Meets Medicine

by Susan R. Morrissey
May 2, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

GOLD PLATED
West used nanoshells that are made by layering gold around a silicon core.
Credit: RICE UNIVERSITY IMAGE

Nanotechnology is a developing field that is showing promise in a number of areas. One such area discussed at the 11th annual Food & Drug Administration Science Forum last month is medicine. The size of nanoparticles is on the same order of magnitude as biological materials; thus, nanotechnology can aid in improving the efficiency and effectiveness of things like drug delivery and bioimplants.

In the area of drug delivery, Jennifer L. West, joint professor in chemical engineering and in biomedical engineering at Rice University, is directing research using nanoshell systems for drug delivery. The nanoshells are tiny spheres with dielectric silica cores covered with a layer of gold nanoparticles.

The key for using these nanoshells for drug delivery is their tunable optical wavelength properties. This tunablity is dependent on the gold nanoshell thickness and has been varied by West and her fellow researchers to fall in the near-infrared wavelength region--a region where human blood and tissue are relatively transparent.

West discussed a system for insulin delivery in which these tunable nanoshells are embedded into thermoresponsive polymers. The polymers form a capsulelike pod in which insulin (or another drug) can be contained. When light of the proper wavelength irradiates the polymer, however, the embedded nanoshells heat up and in turn activate the polymer, which causes it to collapse and release the insulin.

Nanoshells have also been used in West's lab to target and ablate cancer cells (C&EN, April 19, 2004, page 35). She noted that nanoshells can be designed to target cancerous cells through addition of antibodies and peptides to the shell.

Once targeted, the nanoshells bind to the tumors and, by applying the proper wavelength of light, heat up and destroy the tumor. West said damage done by this heating process is limited to 100 µm from the tumor surface. In related work, she is now developing a metastatic disease model to treat cancerous tumors.

Another area where nanotechnology is showing promise is in biomimics, namely biological implants such as joint replacements and artificial blood vessels. Thomas J. Webster, associate professor of biomedical engineering at Purdue University, explained that many of the current implants used today fail because of adverse tissue response. One problem, he noted, is that tissues have nanostructures, whereas implants are smooth at the nanoscale.

The goal of Webster's work is to develop surfaces that are similar to the tissue itself so that cells will adhere to them; that is, to develop implants that have structure at the nanoscale that is recognizable to cells. His work includes the use of nanofiber ceramics and carbon nanofibers.

MORE ON THIS STORY

Research
Nanotech Meets Medicine

FDA Science Forum
Researchers describe breakthroughs, as well as difficult challenges facing the agency

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE