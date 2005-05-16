Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Footloose and Fancy-free, Stampede, Sticky Shoes

by Marc S. Reisch
May 16, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Footloose and fancy-free

[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF ADIDAS
Credit: COURTESY OF ADIDAS

Shoemaker Adidas has introduced a running shoe it calls the “1.” It is billed as the world’s first computerized shoe and took three years to develop in a hush-hush project. Just recently introduced, this svelte and intelligent foot appliance can be yours for $250.

The Herzogenaurach, Germany-based shoemaker claims that the shoe “works like a human reflex nerve.” A sensor below the runner’s heel gauges the impact of each footfall. It is so sensitive, it can measure the distance from the bottom to the top of the midsole, accurate to 0.1 mm, gauging the compression and the amount of cushioning required.

A microprocessor embedded in the middle of the shoe takes 1,000 readings per second, says the shoemaker. Using secret algorithms, the microprocessor, “which is capable of making 5 million calculations per second,” decides whether the shoe is too soft or too firm.

The microprocessor then sends a signal to the shoe’s “muscle,” which flexes to accommodate the runner’s foot. This is done with a cable embedded in the shoe stretching from a motor housed in the midfoot to a plastic cushioning element in the heel. The cable adjusts to give just the right amount of support. When the cable shortens, the cushioning element tenses and compresses very little. When the cable lengthens, the cushioning element yields and makes the shoe feel softer.

This high-tech podiatric marvel is so advanced, you might think that it would have an embedded foot-powered generator to energize its microprocessor and motor. However, a small 3-V battery, good for the 100-hour “normal life” of a running shoe, provides the juice.

Stampede

The U.S. Postal Service has issued not one, but a series of stamps honoring U.S. scientists.

Featured on the 37-cent stamps are Josiah Willard Gibbs, most well-known for developing the modern method of thermodynamics, but also a pioneer in vector analysis electromagnetic theory and in statistical analysis; Barbara McClintock, discoverer of genetic transposition and winner of the 1983 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine; John von Neumann, mathematician and computer pioneer; and Richard P. Feynman, 1965 winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics along with Julian Schwinger and Sin-Itiro Tomonaga.

One scientist who was not honored but should have been, according to Harold R. Paretchan of Weymouth, Mass., is the late University of California, Berkeley, chemistry professor Gilbert N. Lewis. Paretchan, 84, has long campaigned to secure greater recognition for the pioneer in the valence theory of chemical reactions. Newscripts last took note of his success in getting the science wing at Weymouth High School named for the Weymouth native (C&EN, Nov. 22, 2004, page 128). Paretchan is now corresponding with the U.S. Postal Service to secure a stamp for Lewis.

Sticky shoes

Sick and tired of stepping in discarded chewing gum? According to the Oxfordshire Bioscience Network in southeast England, the University of Manchester and the firm Green Biologics are developing “a revolutionary biological treatment” that uses microorganisms to break down the chemical structure of gum.

Not only are sticky shoes difficult to clean, so are the sidewalks that chewing gum can soil. Cleanup methods include freezing and then physically scraping off the unpleasant wad, applying abrasive chemicals, and using high-pressure washing.

While the average cost of a piece of gum is about 6 cents, the average cleanup cost per wad is 19 cents. The scientists are working on a method they hope will reduce the $280 million cleaning bill that local authorities in the U.K. foot annually for gum cleanup.

This week's column was written by Marc Reisch . Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

 

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C&EN’s 2020 holiday gift guide
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2019 Ig Nobel Prizes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2013 Ig Nobel Prizes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE