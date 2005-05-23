Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

American Academy of Arts & Sciences Elects New Fellows

May 23, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

The American Academy of Arts & Sciences has elected its 225th class of 196 new fellows. The men and women are leaders in scholarship, business, the arts, and public affairs. Many of these new fellows are working in the chemical and related sciences and engineering. Their names and affiliations are listed.

CHEMISTRY

Joseph M. DeSimone, William R. Kenan Jr. Distinguished Professor of Chemistry & Chemical Engineering, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

Madeleine M. Joullié, professor of chemistry, University of Pennsylvania

Daniel G. Nocera, W. M. Keck Professor of Energy and professor of chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Ralph G. Nuzzo, director, Frederick Seitz Materials Research Laboratory; William H. & Janet G. Lycan Professor of Chemistry; and professor of materials science and engineering, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

C. Dale Poulter, John A. Widtsoe Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, University of Utah

Galen D. Stucky, professor of chemistry and materials, University of California, Santa Barbara

David A. Tirrell, Ross McCollum-William H. Corcoran Professor; professor of chemistry and chemical engineering; and chair, Division of Chemistry & Chemical Engineering, California Institute of Technology

ENGINEERING SCIENCES & TECHNOLOGIES

John L. Anderson, provost and vice president, Case Western Reserve University

Rodney J. Clifton, Rush C. Hawkins University Professor of Engineering, Brown University, Providence, R.I.

Edith M. Flanigen, scientist emerita, Universal Oil Products

John P. Hirth, professor emeritus, Washington State University, Pullman

Julia M. Phillips, director, Physical, Chemical & Nano Sciences Center, Sandia National Laboratories

BIOCHEMISTRY & MOLECULAR BIOLOGY

Giovanna Ferro-Luzzi Ames, professor emerita of biochemistry and molecular biology, University of California, Berkeley

Gideon Dreyfuss, Isaac Norris Professor of Biochemistry & Biophysics, University of Pennsylvania

Jack D. Griffith, Kenan Distinguished Professor of Microbiology & Immunology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

Stephen C. Kowalczykowski, professor of microbiology and of molecular and cell biology, University of California, Davis

Rowena Green Matthews, G. Robert Greenberg Distinguished University Professor of Biological Chemistry, University of Michigan

Nancy G. Nossal, chief, Laboratory of Molecular & Cellular Biology, National Institutes of Health

Anna Marie Pyle, William Edward Gilbert Professor of Molecular Biophysics & Biochemistry, Yale University

Tom A. Rapoport, professor of cell biology and investigator, Harvard Medical School

Peter K. Vogt, professor of molecular and experimental medicine, Scripps Research Institute.

 

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists elected to National Academy of Sciences
NAS elects new members
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Arts & Sciences Academy Fellows Named

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE