American Academy of Arts & Sciences Elects New Fellows

The American Academy of Arts & Sciences has elected its 225th class of 196 new fellows. The men and women are leaders in scholarship, business, the arts, and public affairs. Many of these new fellows are working in the chemical and related sciences and engineering. Their names and affiliations are listed.
CHEMISTRY
Joseph M. DeSimone, William R. Kenan Jr. Distinguished Professor of Chemistry & Chemical Engineering, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
Madeleine M. Joullié, professor of chemistry, University of Pennsylvania
Daniel G. Nocera, W. M. Keck Professor of Energy and professor of chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Ralph G. Nuzzo, director, Frederick Seitz Materials Research Laboratory; William H. & Janet G. Lycan Professor of Chemistry; and professor of materials science and engineering, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
C. Dale Poulter, John A. Widtsoe Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, University of Utah
Galen D. Stucky, professor of chemistry and materials, University of California, Santa Barbara
David A. Tirrell, Ross McCollum-William H. Corcoran Professor; professor of chemistry and chemical engineering; and chair, Division of Chemistry & Chemical Engineering, California Institute of Technology
ENGINEERING SCIENCES & TECHNOLOGIES
John L. Anderson, provost and vice president, Case Western Reserve University
Rodney J. Clifton, Rush C. Hawkins University Professor of Engineering, Brown University, Providence, R.I.
Edith M. Flanigen, scientist emerita, Universal Oil Products
John P. Hirth, professor emeritus, Washington State University, Pullman
Julia M. Phillips, director, Physical, Chemical & Nano Sciences Center, Sandia National Laboratories
BIOCHEMISTRY & MOLECULAR BIOLOGY
Giovanna Ferro-Luzzi Ames, professor emerita of biochemistry and molecular biology, University of California, Berkeley
Gideon Dreyfuss, Isaac Norris Professor of Biochemistry & Biophysics, University of Pennsylvania
Jack D. Griffith, Kenan Distinguished Professor of Microbiology & Immunology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
Stephen C. Kowalczykowski, professor of microbiology and of molecular and cell biology, University of California, Davis
Rowena Green Matthews, G. Robert Greenberg Distinguished University Professor of Biological Chemistry, University of Michigan
Nancy G. Nossal, chief, Laboratory of Molecular & Cellular Biology, National Institutes of Health
Anna Marie Pyle, William Edward Gilbert Professor of Molecular Biophysics & Biochemistry, Yale University
Tom A. Rapoport, professor of cell biology and investigator, Harvard Medical School
Peter K. Vogt, professor of molecular and experimental medicine, Scripps Research Institute.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter