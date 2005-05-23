Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

CF Industries Plans Stock Offering

by Alexander H. Tullo
May 23, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

FERTILIZERS

Culminating its transformation from fertilizer cooperative to independent company, CF Industries is taking a step that has been common in the chemical industry over the past year: an initial public offering of common stock on the New York Stock Exchange.

In a preliminary prospectus filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, CF values the offering at $700 million. The number of shares and their price range, as well as the company's ticker symbol, are yet to be determined.

The company says it supplies 22% of the nitrogen fertilizers and 14% of the phosphate fertilizers used in the U.S. It generated sales of $1.7 billion in 2004 and net earnings of $67.7 million.

For most of its history, CF has been a cooperative with a mission of supplying fertilizers to owners such as Land O'Lakes and Tennessee Farmers Cooperative. In 2002, it changed focus to become a financial-performance-driven company. As a result, nonaffiliated customers, roughly 20% of its sales in 2002, now represent 41% of revenues. Proceeds from the transaction will be distributed to its present owners.

CF says it is trying to reduce high natural gas costs in its nitrogen fertilizer business. It is studying an ammonia joint venture in Trinidad & Tobago with fertilizer competitor Terra Industries and local partner ANSA McAL.

Ken Nyiri, a nitrogen fertilizer analyst with British Sulphur Consultants, says this may be the opportune time for the offering. "You want to go public at the top of the cycle," he says. "Right now, the nitrogen cycle is near its peak."

CF Industries joins companies such as Huntsman Corp., Celanese, Nalco, Westlake Chemical, and Hexion Specialty Chemicals with recent or planned public offerings.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mergers Sweep Fertilizer Sector
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Yara And CF Discuss Merger
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Yara And CF Disclose Merger Discussions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE