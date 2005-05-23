Double-digit Earnings Increases Were Common in First Quarter

|SALES
|EARNINGSa
|CHANGE FROM 2004
|PROFIT MARGINb
|($ MILLIONS)
|SALES
|EARNINGS
|2005
|2004
|Air Products
|$2,003.3
|$175.3
|7.9%
|24.2%
|8.8%
|7.6%
|Albemarle
|510.0
|25.2
|58.4
|52.7
|4.9
|5.1
|Arch Chemicals
|301.3
|3.6
|25.4
|56.5
|1.2
|1.0
|Cabot
|527.0
|43.0
|5.4
|13.2
|8.2
|7.6
|Cambrex
|110.5
|4.1
|-2.6
|-47.4
|3.7
|6.9
|Cytec Industries
|563.9
|38.9
|35.8
|17.2
|6.9
|8.0
|Dow Chemical
|11,679.0
|1,353.0
|25.5
|188.5
|11.6
|5.0
|DuPont
|7,431.0
|967.0
|-8.0
|0.3
|13.0
|11.9
|Eastman Chemical
|1,762.0
|155.0
|10.3
|287.5
|8.8
|2.5
|Engelhard
|1,026.7
|58.0
|-1.3
|15.3
|5.6
|4.8
|Ferro
|452.5
|5.9
|na
|na
|1.3
|na
|FMC Corp.
|552.4
|42.8
|9.2
|207.9
|7.7
|2.7
|H.B. Fuller
|353.0
|5.8
|10.8
|26.1
|1.6
|1.4
|Georgia Gulf
|645.4
|38.7
|29.9
|107.0
|6.0
|3.8
|Great Lakes Chemical
|420.4
|9.3
|17.4
|78.8
|2.2
|1.5
|Hercules
|505.1
|20.5
|6.4
|30.6
|4.1
|3.3
|Lubrizol
|970.1
|52.5
|67.9
|57.7
|5.4
|5.8
|Monsanto
|1,909.0
|373.0
|27.4
|44.6
|19.5
|17.2
|PolyOne
|576.7
|19.1
|2.5
|nm
|3.3
|def
|PPG Industries
|2,493.0
|186.0
|10.1
|56.3
|7.5
|5.3
|Praxair
|1,827.0
|195.0
|19.3
|18.9
|10.7
|10.7
|Rohm and Haas
|2,022.0
|159.0
|10.4
|39.5
|7.9
|6.2
|Sigma Aldrich
|399.8
|64.4
|8.6
|3.4
|16.1
|16.9
|Stepan
|264.3
|3.2
|19.4
|-20.0
|1.2
|1.8
|Terra Industries
|450.0
|8.1
|24.7
|3.8
|1.8
|2.2
|TOTALc
|$39,302.9
|$4,000.5
|12.8%
|55.0%
|10.2%
|7.4%
|a After-tax earnings from continuing operations, excluding significant extraordinary and nonrecurring items. b After-tax earnings as a percentage of sales. c Excludes Ferro, for which first-quarter 2004 data were not supplied. Percentages calculated from combined sales and earnings. na = not available. nm = not meaningful. def = deficit.
